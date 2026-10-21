Ethiopia Warns Eritrea of 'Severe Consequences' Over Tigray Rebels
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Oct 2026 10:24
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warns Eritrea of “severe consequences” if it continues supporting rebels in Tigray, amid fears of a regional war.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has warned Eritrea that it will face “severe consequences” if it continues to support rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray region, amid fears of a regional war.
Rebels in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region launched an offensive against the federal government last month before retreating and losing control of the region. The fighting raised fears of a wider regional war, as the rebels had received support from neighboring Eritrea, which deployed thousands of troops inside Ethiopian territory. They were also forced to retreat after coming under intense drone strikes.
Abiy Ahmed had largely refrained from commenting on the weeks-long fighting in the north. However, in a speech delivered in Tigrinya on Monday, he warned Eritrea against further interference.
“Turning yourselves into a base for Ethiopia's enemies instead of partners in development will bring no benefits. I believe ignoring our calls will have very severe consequences,” he said.
The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels withdrew from towns across the northern region, which they had controlled for decades, as a new federal government-appointed administration was inaugurated on Friday.
Newly appointed Mekelle Mayor Shishay Amare told Agence France-Presse on Monday that elections would be held within six months.
“Our role is to create the right conditions for elections by ensuring peace and stability throughout Tigray,” he said, as per AFP.
The TPLF previously governed all of Ethiopia before Abiy Ahmed, who hails from the central Oromia region, came to power in 2018.
Tigray, which had remained under rebel control, did not participate in the nationwide parliamentary elections held in June. The vote saw Abiy Ahmed and his Prosperity Party retain power in a landslide victory over a significantly weakened opposition.
“The TPLF did not exist 50 years ago, and its existence is now nearing its end,” Abiy said.
“We will implement development projects throughout Tigray. Until a regular administration is established through elections, our people must preserve their unity and institutions,” he added.
Ethiopia-Eritrea tensions raise fears of regional war
Eritrea is now concerned that landlocked Ethiopia could invade the country to secure access to the Red Sea.
Addressing the issue in his speech, Abiy said, “When Eritrea was part of Ethiopia, its cities were vibrant and beautiful. Today, Eritrean cities look like ghost towns.”
“Good-neighborly relations and partnership are the only way forward,” he added.
Ethiopian forces advance toward Eritrean border
The warning to Eritrea comes as Ethiopia renews its military advance across northern Tigray toward the Eritrean border, raising concerns that the latest fighting could escalate into a wider regional confrontation.
On October 15, Ethiopian government forces and allied Tigray Peace Forces advanced into the historic city of Aksum and captured Fatsi and Zalambessa, two areas near the Eritrean border, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED). Meanwhile, Tigray Defense Forces associated with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) remained in nearby mountainous areas.
Eritrean forces reportedly withdrew from positions along the border, although the circumstances of their retreat and the extent of any losses remain unclear. Tigray Peace Forces spokesperson Suleiman Haile Mariam said Eritrean forces had suffered heavy casualties and retreated toward the border, a claim rejected by Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel.
Washington urges restraint amid rising tensions
ACLED also documented Ethiopian military convoys carrying tanks and heavy weapons moving from Adigrat toward Fatsi and Zalambessa on Monday night and Tuesday, as government forces and their allies intensified their offensive. The advance followed renewed armed operations by forces associated with the TPLF and clashes across the region, with Ethiopian forces moving through strategic locations including Mekelle, Adigrat, and Adwa before advancing toward Aksum and the Eritrean border.
Washington has also called for de-escalation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday, urging restraint, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the avoidance of cross-border incursions. Rubio warned that the region could not sustain another war and called for dialogue based on the 2018 peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Abiy described the conversation as productive and highlighted cooperation between Ethiopia and the US.
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