Ethiopian News Agency Signs Agreement with ITAR-TASS and Russia Today (RT)
Addis Ababa, October 29, 2026 (ENA) — The Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Russia’s ITAR-TASS news agency and Russia Today (RT).
The agreement was signed today in Moscow on the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Media Forum, ENA learned.
State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera and TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov signed the agreement on behalf of the two sides.
The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in exchanging information, building professional capacity through personnel training, and facilitating mutual staff visits.
The partnership is expected to enhance professional exchanges and strengthen collaboration between the two news agencies.
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