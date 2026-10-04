Ethiopians Prove They Can Bridge Differences Through Civilized Dialogue: Chief Commissioner
Addis Ababa, October 3, 2026 (ENA)—Ethiopians have demonstrated that they can engage in civilized dialogue, bridge differences and build consensus around shared national concerns, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) Professor Mesfin Araya said.
Professor Mesfin made the remarks today as the ENDC formally handed over its consolidated agenda items and recommendations to the House of People’s Representatives, the Federal Government and Regional Governments.
The handover ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, senior federal and regional officials, members of the diplomatic community and representatives of international organizations.
In his briefing, Professor Mesfin said the Commission, established under Proclamation No. 1265/2021, was mandated to help address Ethiopia’s longstanding historical grievances and differences through inclusive, peaceful and structured dialogue.
Since its establishment, the Commission conducted a nationwide consultation across Ethiopia’s 12 regional states and the two city administrations of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa, gathering more than 2,000 agenda submissions from citizens.
The submissions were subsequently consolidated into eight major thematic areas to provide a framework for national dialogue and consensus-building.
The process culminated in a national conference in Addis Ababa that brought together 4,000 delegates representing different sections of Ethiopian society, including women, youth, elders, religious leaders, political parties, members of the diaspora and persons with disabilities.
According to Professor Mesfin, the conference demonstrated that Ethiopians with different views can come together, engage in respectful and constructive discussions, and identify common ground on issues of national importance.
He said the successful completion of the consultative and deliberative phase was made possible by broad public participation and political commitment, which he identified as the two key pillars of an effective national dialogue.
The Commission has now submitted its consolidated recommendations to the House of People’s Representatives, the House of Federation, federal institutions, and the 12 regional and two city administrations for further consideration and action.
Professor Mesfin stressed that implementation is now the critical next step, calling on responsible institutions at federal, regional and local levels to translate the recommendations into concrete policies and actions.
He expressed appreciation to citizens, government institutions, civic organizations and other stakeholders for their contributions to the national dialogue process, emphasizing that its lasting impact will depend on sustained commitment to implementing its outcome
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