Explosions at Army Ammunition Depot in Northern Khartoum Cause Panic, Damage Homes
17 October 2026
October 17, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Explosions at a Sudanese Armed Forces base in northern Khartoum on Saturday caused panic among residents and damaged several homes, while the military announced it had brought the situation under control.
The army said in a statement that an explosion occurred on Saturday afternoon at an ammunition depot belonging to the Weapons and Ammunition Corps.
The military attributed the blast to the friction of ammunition inside the storage facility, which triggered subsequent limited explosions.
The statement confirmed that forces had fully contained the situation and secured the surrounding area.
Residents reported that the blasts at the Weapons Corps in the Kadaro area north of Khartoum caused structural damage to homes in the suburb.
Locals said the incident sparked widespread panic and fear among civilians.
Witnesses said they heard the explosions from relatively distant locations.
Thick plumes of smoke rising from the base were also visible from afar.
Khartoum is currently experiencing a large-scale voluntary return of displaced persons.
Approximately 2.5 million people have returned to the capital, out of 5.1 million who have returned to their homes nationwide.
The mass return follows improved security conditions after the army regained control of central Sudan and parts of North Kordofan.
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