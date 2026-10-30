Libya Halts Oil Pumping from Hamada Fields to Zawiya Refinery
Source: Xinhua| 2026-10-30 23:10:15|Editor: huaxia
TRIPOLI, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Friday the suspension of crude oil pumping from the Hamada oil fields to the Zawiya refinery after an armed group shut down a valve on the main Hamada pipeline.
The NOC said in a statement that the major pipeline carries crude from the northwestern inland fields of Hamada to the Zawiya refinery on Libya's northwest coast west of Tripoli.
It said the sudden closure caused a sharp pressure spike, forcing technical teams to halt pumping to protect facility safety, and warned the continued closure would result in the loss of around 15,000 barrels of crude per day.
The NOC called on relevant authorities to take necessary measures to reopen the valve and resume pumping as soon as possible, reiterating the need to protect oil facilities from attacks that threaten production and supply continuity.
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