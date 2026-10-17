Mass Protests in Paris, Tunis Over Worsening Living Conditions
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Oct 2026 15:55
Demonstrators in Paris and Tunis take to the streets over rising prices and deteriorating living standards, with French police deploying tear gas in the capital.
Mass demonstrations swept Paris and Tunis on Saturday as protesters voiced anger over rising prices, worsening living standards, and mounting social and economic pressures.
In Paris, large crowds marched through the streets, joined by the “Yellow Vests” movement. Protesters raised slogans condemning the collapse in living standards as discontent over economic conditions fueled renewed public mobilization.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Paris reported that French authorities deployed tens of thousands of police officers to oversee the demonstrations, citing concerns about potential violence. Police fired tear gas at protesters gathered in Place de la République.
According to the correspondent, police also searched everyone entering the square and seized their belongings, while firecrackers could be heard continuously. The correspondent highlighted an official decision by the French authorities to prevent demonstrations that day before they even began.
French officials also traded accusations over the alleged use of the popular movement for electoral purposes, reflecting political disputes surrounding the demonstrations.
Tunisian protesters demand national dignity
In Tunisia, demonstrators gathered in Mohamed Ali Square in the capital, marching under the slogan: “Work, Freedom, National Dignity,” in response to deteriorating economic conditions.
Participants told Al Mayadeen that they remained committed to national sovereignty and independent decision-making. They vowed to continue defending the rights of the Tunisian people and to protect them from the “specter of hunger” and poverty.
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