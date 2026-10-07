NATO’s Statements on Potential War with Russia, West’s Responsibility: Lavrov’s Remarks
The Russian Foreign Minister says he is "taking a philosophical view" of reports about NATO's "defensive" plan for its eastern flank
© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow is aware of NATO’s statements about preparations for a war with Russia and stays alert, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his visiting East Timorese counterpart, Bendito Freitas.
According to the top Russia diplomat, he is following reports about NATO’s "defensive" plan for its eastern flank "philosophically."
He also placed responsibility for the instability in the Middle East on Western countries that meddle in the affairs of this region.
TASS has summarized the top diplomat’s key statements.
NATO’s statements
Moscow hears NATO’s statements about preparations for a war with Russia and stays alert: "We hear that and we are keeping an eye out, as people say. The most important thing is that we keep working to achieve the goals set by the president as part of the special military operation: to prevent any threats to Russia from our Western neighbors."
Lavrov says he is "taking a philosophical view" of reports about NATO's "defensive" plan for its eastern flank: "You know, I'm taking a philosophical view of this. Because today they say one thing, and tomorrow another."
Russia’s response to threats to Kaliningrad
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear what Russia's response will be in the event of an attack on the Kaliningrad Region or any other region of the country: "At the Valdai forum, the president answered the question very clearly about the idea of the Kaliningrad Region ultimately facing an attack. He said: ‘There will be one answer to the Kaliningrad Region, to any other region."
West’s responsibility for Middle East destabilization
Western countries that interfere in the region’s affairs are to blame for the instability in the Middle East: "Problems arise because our friends within the Moscow Format on Afghanistan are experiencing the harmful, very serious, and severe consequences of the West’s blatant interference in this region."
Russia is concerned that the unfolding situation around Iran is having a negative impact on the global economy: "We are deeply concerned about this situation, as it is taking an extremely heavy toll on the entire global economy. We hope that the good offices currently being offered by many regional states--including Egypt, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia--will ultimately succeed in keeping this situation within diplomatic and political channels."
Situation in Asia Pacific
The United States and a number of European countries are seeking to create bloc structures in the Asia Pacific region: "Our Western colleagues - both the United States and a range of Europeans, let alone Australia and Japan - are trying to set up their own closed bloc-type structures, of three or four, in contrast to the ASEAN-centric concept that rests on inclusivity and consensus."
This tendency caused concern in Russia: "Naturally, this trend is a cause for concern not only for us. A number of association members wish to preserve its commitment to the core principles upon which it was founded and which have appealed to all the partners ASEAN has established broad relations with."
Afghanistan
The failure to adopt a final document on Afghanistan within the Moscow format is an unfortunate but not unexpected outcome: "This is not a very pleasant development, but I wouldn’t make a big deal out of it, because there were reasons to anticipate this outcome."
Russia is making efforts to promote the resolution of problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan: "I have not the slightest doubt that both Afghanistan and Pakistan are interested in normalizing their relations. Russia is doing its best to help them settle the existing and newly-emerging problems."
Cooperation with East Timor
Russian economic operators stand ready to expand energy supplies to East Timor: "Very little has been achieved so far regarding trade and economic ties, but quite promising prospects were confirmed today. There is a mutual commitment to developing joint investment projects in energy, mining, fisheries, and tourism. I conveyed to the Minister our readiness - and that of our economic operators - to expand energy supplies to East Timor."
Russia welcomes East Timor’s plans to open its embassy in Moscow and is ready to help it to do this once it asks: As soon as we receive concrete requests, we will offer all-round assistance without fail."
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