President Abbas Congratulates Algerian President on Anniversary of Algeria’s Revolution
RAMALLAH, October 30, 2026 (WAFA) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the anniversary of Algeria’s Glorious Revolution.
In a congratulatory cable, President Abbas expressed his pride in the historic bonds of brotherhood between the two peoples and countries, and praised the Algerian president’s honorable fraternal positions and continued support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.
He further said that as Palestinians remember the sacrifices of the Algerian people and their distinguished struggle for freedom and independence, they draw inspiration from their enduring legacy of resilience and determination to secure their legitimate rights. He added that these are the same values underpinning the Palestinian people’s ongoing struggle for freedom, self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Y.S
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