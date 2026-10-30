Putin Describes Russia and Africa as “Natural Allies” in Multipolar World Order
Addis Ababa, October 30, 2026 (ENA) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Russia and Africa as "natural allies" in shaping a multipolar, democratic world order anchored in international law, sovereignty, and equality.
Speaking on October 29 at the second plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, the president emphasized the strong friendship and close partnership connecting the two sides.
“We are natural allies in building a multipolar, genuinely democratic world order, a world order free from diktat and double standards, based on respect for the norms of international law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interconnectedness,” he stated.
President Putin further reaffirmed Russia’s interest in supporting African countries as they defend their sovereignty, pursue independent development, and strengthen their economies and social sectors.
He also expressed Moscow’s readiness to maintain close cooperation with African nations to advance these shared objectives.
Highlighting the growing economic partnership, the President said Russian companies have been implementing major investment projects across Africa in various sectors, including energy production, peaceful nuclear energy, mining, industrial cooperation, logistics, and tourism.
Russian businesses, he noted, conduct their operations with integrity and respect for their African partners, emphasizing equality and mutual benefit in their engagements.
“They work on an equal footing with their partners and, rather than extracting profits as the former colonial powers once did,” he noted, adding, “they do the opposite: they invest and reinvest their earnings in the development of your national economies”.
He added that Russian companies also share advanced technologies and expertise, engage local subcontractors, establish production facilities and create employment opportunities.
Russia’s role as a reliable supplier of food and agricultural products to African markets has been supporting food security across the continent, Putin underscored.
Turning to peace and security, he said Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, contributes to resolving existing conflicts and preventing new ones in Africa.
“In doing so, we consistently adhere to the fundamental principle you yourselves have proclaimed: African solutions to African problems,” he stressed.
The president also said Russia was undertaking various initiatives to support African countries in maintaining domestic stability, strengthening security and enhancing their defense and law enforcement capabilities.
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