Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Research Organization IAVI Receives US Funding for Ebola Vaccine Development

Oct 28, 2026 | 8:04 AM

Oct 28 (Reuters) – IAVI, a biomedical research organization, said on Wednesday it was awarded $36 million under a US government contract ​worth up to $99 million to advance ‌development of its single-dose vaccine candidate against the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has ‌risen ​above 10,000, government data ⁠showed on Tuesday, making ⁠the Bundibugyo outbreak the country’s largest and deadliest.

Here are more details:

• The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority award supports ​manufacturing of vaccine doses for clinical testing and outbreak response, including an early-stage ⁠trial

• It also supports development ⁠of an updated candidate targeting ​the variant behind the 2026 Bundibugyo outbreak

• There ​are currently no approved vaccines or specific ‌treatments for disease caused by Bundibugyo virus

• IAVI will partner with Hilleman Laboratories, SK bioscience, and IDT Biologika for development, manufacturing and ⁠vaccine production

• IAVI’s one-dose rVSV-based vaccine candidate has demonstrated protective efficacy in animal studies, the organization ⁠said

• Single-dose ‌vaccines may offer practical advantages during ⁠outbreaks by allowing rapid vaccination ​without ‌the logistical requirements of a multidose ​regimen

• Drugmaker ⁠Regeneron on Monday said it had extended its agreement with the US health authority to provide additional supply of its Ebola treatment

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Maju Samuel)

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