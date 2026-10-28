Research Organization IAVI Receives US Funding for Ebola Vaccine Development
Oct 28, 2026 | 8:04 AM
Oct 28 (Reuters) – IAVI, a biomedical research organization, said on Wednesday it was awarded $36 million under a US government contract worth up to $99 million to advance development of its single-dose vaccine candidate against the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has risen above 10,000, government data showed on Tuesday, making the Bundibugyo outbreak the country’s largest and deadliest.
Here are more details:
• The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority award supports manufacturing of vaccine doses for clinical testing and outbreak response, including an early-stage trial
• It also supports development of an updated candidate targeting the variant behind the 2026 Bundibugyo outbreak
• There are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments for disease caused by Bundibugyo virus
• IAVI will partner with Hilleman Laboratories, SK bioscience, and IDT Biologika for development, manufacturing and vaccine production
• IAVI’s one-dose rVSV-based vaccine candidate has demonstrated protective efficacy in animal studies, the organization said
• Single-dose vaccines may offer practical advantages during outbreaks by allowing rapid vaccination without the logistical requirements of a multidose regimen
• Drugmaker Regeneron on Monday said it had extended its agreement with the US health authority to provide additional supply of its Ebola treatment
(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
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