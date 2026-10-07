Russia-backed Mali Retakes Rebel Stronghold as Tuareg Fighters Withdraw Under Air Pressure
Ayodeji Adegboyega
07 October 2026 07:25 AM
Mali’s military government says its forces have retaken Kidal with Russian support, reclaiming a northern rebel stronghold after separatist fighters withdrew under pressure from aerial operations.
Mali says its forces entered Kidal on 6 October with support from Russia’s Africa Corps.
Tuareg separatists confirmed their withdrawal, citing pressure from aerial operations.
The advance reverses the government’s loss of the northern stronghold earlier this year.
Holding the city will test whether the military gain can translate into lasting control.
The announcement on 6 October gives Bamako a territorial gain in its campaign to restore control over the north, while placing Russia’s Africa Corps at the centre of the operation.
The Azawad Liberation Front, known by its French acronym FLA, acknowledged leaving the city. It described the move as a “strategic and controlled withdrawal” intended to preserve its military capabilities.
The separatists attributed their retreat partly to the aerial strength deployed by Malian forces and their Russian partners. Their account presents the withdrawal as a tactical decision rather than the destruction of their fighting force.
According to AFP’s report, two Malian officers said troops entered ahead of schedule without encountering resistance. The army described the advance as part of broader operations in the region.
A city with political weight
Kidal’s importance extends beyond its size. As a longstanding Tuareg separatist stronghold, its control is closely associated with the central government’s ability to assert authority in northern Mali.
Government forces had withdrawn from the city in April following coordinated attacks. The latest advance reverses that setback, although entering Kidal does not establish control over the wider territory surrounding it.
Government spokesman Brigadier General Issa Ousmane Coulibaly said air and ground forces carried out the operation with Africa Corps assistance. Sahel researcher Rida Lyammouri described the recapture to the Associated Press as “a major symbolic victory to the central government.”
The distinction between territorial and military victory matters. A force that withdraws while preserving personnel and equipment can continue operating outside a city, challenge supply routes or attempt a later return.
The separatists’ own explanation suggests that their departure should not be treated as a surrender.
Russia’s partnership faces a practical test
The operation also gives Moscow a concrete result from its security partnership with Bamako.
Mali shifted towards Russia after its relationship with France deteriorated. Russian involvement initially centred on Wagner; Africa Corps subsequently became the principal Russian formation supporting Malian operations, under the Russian defence ministry’s control.
For the military government, restoring its presence in Kidal supports its argument that the Russian partnership can deliver gains against armed opponents. For Moscow, the operation demonstrates a role extending beyond training and equipment supply.
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