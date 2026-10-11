Saudi Aviation Authority: Riyadh Airport Attack Kills 12, Hurts 309
By Al Mayadeen English
Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority says 12 people were killed and 309 wounded in Saturday’s attack on Riyadh airport. No group has claimed responsibility.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said Sunday that 12 people were killed and 309 wounded in Saturday afternoon’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Some of the wounded are in critical condition, and the authority said material damage is still being counted. No state or group has claimed responsibility.
A missile struck a complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights, a regional official told the AP. All flights were diverted and Western governments told citizens to avoid the area.
Who was killed and wounded
Four of the dead are Saudi citizens, GACA said. The other eight are residents, including, two Bangladeshis, and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The injured are receiving care in several hospitals, the authority said.
No claim of responsibility
Al Mayadeen’s bureau chief in Yemen said reports suggest new Saudi airports have entered the circle of targeting, although Sanaa has made no announcement.
Earlier, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a statement that only pre-approved humanitarian flights may land at Riyadh airport. On Friday, he said humanitarian flights to and from the airport would be allowed with authorization from Sanaa’s Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center.
On Saturday, Sanaa said that Saudi Arabia Struck Sanaa International Airport.
The third attack on the airport this week
Attacks on October 6 and 7 hit the airports in Abha and Riyadh, killing three and wounding 36, GACA said. On Thursday, a Yemeni Armed Forces' missile attack on King Khalid airport killed three Saudis, including Saudia pilot, and damaged a Saudia plane.
On Monday, the Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center warned international airlines that Saudi airspace would be a theater of operations for the Yemeni Armed Forces, and that Sanaa would bear no responsibility for what happens to aircraft.
Ansar Allah underlined that its operations answer Saudi air and missile strikes and the blockade on Yemen, which date back to 2015.
Flights, embassies, and Trump
At least 291 flights at Riyadh airport were canceled in the 24 hours before Saturday’s attack, according to FlightAware. Air India, flydubai, Lufthansa Group, Pakistan International Airlines and Kuwait Airways were among the carriers that suspended service. The United States, Britain, Germany and Spain warned their citizens to avoid the airport. The UK and Irish embassies described a “serious incident.”
An air traffic control source told TASS that Riyadh airport is expected to remain closed at least through the end of Sunday.
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States “may” join Saudi strikes on Yemen.
“We’re going to look at it,” he told reporters.
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