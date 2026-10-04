Semantic Shifts and Strategic Deceptions: The Prosperity Party’s Rhetorical Pivot on the Red Sea
General
On Oct 4, 2026
In just the past week, the internal security landscape in Ethiopia has dramatically escalated into a profound structural crisis. Major war has erupted in the Tigray Region while the simmering conflicts in the Amhara, Oromia, Afar and other hotbeds of perennial military confrontation continue with varying intensities.
Faced with this compounding domestic failure, the PP regime has simultaneously escalated its external hostility against Eritrea, combining renewed threats of invasion under the fallacious rubric “of self-defense” with an unprovoked diplomatic assault. The PP has expelled all Eritrean diplomats as persona non grata, including officials specifically accredited to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). By taking this reckless step, the PP has flagrantly disregarded the 2008 AU Headquarters Agreement and the 1958 UN-Ethiopia Agreement, both of which legally guarantee the immunity and protection of diplomats accredited to regional and international organizations.
The upsurge on military confrontations confirms that the Prosperity Party (PP) regime in Addis Ababa had merely been preparing the ground for expanded wars. Over the past month, it has noticeably shifted its rhetoric on international platforms, including the UN General Assembly and the BRICS Summit. The previously aggressive, coercive demands for a “maritime imperative” and “sovereign access to the sea” had increasingly been replaced by more polished, diplomatic language calling for “equitable access to the sea” through “reliable and dependable” arrangements.
While the PP framed this semantic shift as a “commitment to peaceful dialogue”, the reality reveals a calculated diplomatic deception designed to mislead the international community and mask an ongoing campaign of regional destabilization and territorial expansion now unfolding on the ground.
The fundamental question is why the PP shifted its parlance at this particular juncture. This change in wording is a direct response to the international pushback, weak as it is, that Addis Ababa faced after openly trampling on the territorial integrity of Horn of Africa nations. For the past three years, senior Ethiopian officials have used aggressive, unprovoked rhetoric, to delegitimize Eritrean statehood and to claim as their own sovereign Eritrean territory, particularly the Port of Assab.
This repackaging cannot and should not mislead anyone, as the real intent of the PP still remains on public record. In fact, just a month prior to these recent shifts in diplomatic tone and language, senior civilian and military officials within the PP establishment were actively propagating war timelines. They openly boasted that a military strike against Eritrea was well within their capabilities and could be concluded by October 2026. Prominent regime voices, including Ambassador Dina Mufti and General Bacha Debele went to the extreme. They argued that a military strike on Eritrea would fundamentally dissolve the regional order, in essence declaring that following their intervention, there would be no borders, no frontiers, and no administrative boundaries separating the two sovereign nations. This extreme rhetoric exposes an agenda that goes far beyond commercial port access; It envisions the total erasure of an internationally recognized borders through military force.
Therefore, the recent shift to softer terminology and couch the PP’s war agenda as “reactive and in self-defense” is merely a sinister tactical camouflage. The regime continues to employ a dangerous dual-track propaganda strategy:
Domestically, the regime continues to stoke expansionist sentiments and military timelines to distract from internal political failure.
Internationally, it uses terms like “strategic priority,” “economic imperative,” “regional integration” to project a false image of a peaceful, rule-abiding state.
This diplomatic exercise cannot erase years of threats, open hostility, and institutionalized revisionism aimed at the occupation as well as the annexation of sovereign Eritrean territory.
In this vein, the PP’s new mantra revolves around incriminating Eritrea for Ethiopia’s severe internal security crises. The compounding conflicts with the potential to fracture the Ethiopian state, are entirely self-inflicted, and stem from structural mismanagement and the regime’s failure to handle the political transition following its rise to power in 2018.
The numerous internal armed conflicts tearing through Ethiopia are the direct manifestation of the current government’s own policy choices. For instance:
The severe instability across the Amhara region erupted directly after the Federal Government attempted to forcibly disarm the Amhara region special forces known as the Fano militia, which had previously fought alongside federal forces. The Fano militia, citing existential threats facing the Amhara population rejected the disarmament, and the ensuing confrontation metastasized into a broader armed conflict, with serious consequences for civilians as well as domestic and regional stability.
Likewise, ongoing political and security crises in Oromia, Tigray, and other parts of Ethiopia are structural consequences of a government that has consistently mismanaged domestic transitions; inter alia power struggles, popular expectations, and who relied on military coercion rather than inclusive political consensus.
These developments within Ethiopia should be examined on their own merits rather than attributed externally whenever they become politically inconvenient.
While the PP accuses Eritrea of fostering a hostile regional alliance, the actual record proves that Addis Ababa has been the primary sponsor of proxy subversion in the region for a long time. The incumbent ruling party actively provides financial, military, and logistical support to various anti-Eritrean ‘color-revolution” fringe groups and sectarian factions harboring an explicit regime-change agenda targeted against the government of the State of Eritrea.
The PP has granted these subversive groups platforms on Ethiopian state-owned media outlets to broadcast their anti-Eritrea hostile propaganda. Recent investigative reports, including findings published by Haaretz, establish that the PP regime has permitted these factions to use Ethiopian territory as an active staging ground for planned military operations against Eritrea (Shimoni, 2026). The dangerous, criminal nature of these exact proxy networks has been explicitly confirmed by European law enforcement.
For instance, Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office officially classified the anti-Eritrean network, German Branch of an obscure and self-styled BNH Group, as a domestic terrorist organization. The Prosecutor’s Office latest press statement reveals that the cell’s internationally networked goal is the violent overthrow of the sovereign Eritrean government. Furthermore, the Prosecutor’s Office detailed a horrific track record of crimes, including orchestrating mass, heavily armed riots at Eritrean diaspora cultural festivals in cities across Germany, using iron bars, rocks, smoke bombs, and similar other weapons to inflict injury on peaceful Eritrean nationals attending the cultural events.
In a further extension of this hostile campaign, senior PP officials and co-opted think-tanks continue to increasingly question Eritrea’s ability to safeguard the safety and security of the Red Sea, particularly against the backdrop of the ongoing geopolitical volatility across the water in Yemen. Eritrea occupies a strategically important position along the southern Red Sea and has consistently attached great importance to the security of its territorial waters, including freedom of navigation. It has also maintained that the security of the Red Sea must be addressed collectively only by the littoral States themselves, with full respect for their sovereignty and without attempts by non-littoral states to transform their economic interest into claims of strategic entitlements.
Nonetheless, the record shows that Eritrea remains an exemplary nation in the Horn of Africa enjoying complete domestic peace, stability, and internal cohesion. Despite working with modest resources, Eritrea has consistently secured the southern corridor of the Red Sea through its own self-reliant defense capabilities. Furthermore, Eritrea remains an active bastion for genuine stability across the wider Horn of Africa. Thus, for the PP government that relies heavily on foreign aid and which cannot even secure its own regional states: to question Eritrea’s strategic capacity is a bizarre inversion of reality, designed solely to justify an unlawful maritime overreach.
Additionally, the PP’s claims of pursuing peaceful diplomatic options are contradicted by its historical record of wartime duplicity. A concrete example occurred in 2022, during the height of the Northern Ethiopian conflict.
According to statements made by Getachew Reda – who was involved in the negotiations, the Prosperity Party had secretly met twice with representatives of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in the Seychelles and Djibouti prior to the Pretoria Agreement. The objective of these secret meetings was to entice the TPLF into a joint military alliance with the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) to launch a coordinated attack against Eritrean forces, which the PP tried to portray as the “ultimate enemy of both the PP and the TPLF”. This episode illustrates that the PP’s visceral war agenda against Eritrea which precedes the “sovereign sea access” discourse flaunted later.
Thus, the PP’s hostile posture toward Eritrea is part of a broader expansionist foreign policy that has destabilized the Horn of Africa on multiple fronts including:
The PP has pursued a persistent campaign of denigrating Eritrean statehood and advancing expansionist claims over sovereign Eritrean territories.
The PP’s hypocrisy is stark; it exploits the fact that AU is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital for purposes of continental diplomacy. At the same time, it bypassed international protocols by signing a unilateral, unlawful Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, directly violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
Furthermore, the PP regime has aggravated the catastrophic civil war in Sudan by hosting a UAE-financed military training facility, which serves as an active staging ground for cross-border drone strikes, weapon trafficking networks, and the recruitment of Mercenaries to reinforce the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), thereby catalyzing widespread regional destabilization.
In conclusion, irrespective of the shifting terminology, the sanitized packaging, or the diplomatic arenas chosen by the Prosperity Party to provide a veneer of validation for its “maritime imperative” and/or “self-defense”, the legal reality remains unchanged.
Despite these adverse realities, the Government of Eritrea has maintained a consistent, principled position: Eritrea’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are absolute and non-negotiable. Its internationally recognized borders are not subject to revision through coercion, military threats, political pressure, or manufactured historical narratives.
In the event, the international community must look past the changing parlance of the PP regime and address its underlying expansionist policies, which lie at the root of the current instability in the Horn of Africa.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea
Research and Documentation Division
4 October 2026
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