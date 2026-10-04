Senior Eritrean Delegation Participating in Alamein Business Forum
On Oct 3, 2026
Asmara, 03 October 2026 – A senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of Economic Affairs, and Mr. Nesredin Mohammed Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry, is participating in the Alamein Business Forum, hosted by Egypt from 2 to 3 October.
Participants in the forum include Heads of State, government representatives, senior leaders from leading international and regional financial institutions, and key actors driving transformative change across Africa’s most critical sectors, including infrastructure, trade, critical minerals, digital innovation, health markets and emerging industries.
The senior Eritrean delegation also met yesterday with Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). The discussions centred on existing financial services between Eritrean banks and Afreximbank.
At the meeting, the two sides agreed to expand and strengthen their ongoing cooperation and introduce new financial services for various projects.
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