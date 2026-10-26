Somalia Condemns Netanyahu Map Depicting Country as Fragmented
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Oct 2026 23:13
Somalia condemns a map displayed by Benjamin Netanyahu depicting Somaliland and Puntland separately from the rest of the country.
Somalia has condemned a map displayed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showing Somaliland and Puntland separately from the rest of the country, accusing “Israel” of undermining its sovereignty and internationally recognized borders, Hiiraan Online reported.
The graphic, presented during Netanyahu’s October 18 security briefing, placed the two territories in a geopolitical grouping considered "friendly" to “Israel” and the United Arab Emirates, while assigning other Somali territories to a different regional camp.
“The Federal Government of Somalia strongly condemns and rejects the misleading map presented during the recent press briefing by the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, which depicts the Federal Republic of Somalia as fragmented and violates our internationally recognized borders,” Somalia’s Information Ministry said in a statement.
Mogadishu rejects challenges to national unity
The Somali government reaffirmed that foreign representations of its territory cannot override the country’s sovereignty, rejecting any depiction suggesting that Somaliland and Puntland are separate from Somalia.
“Somali territories, including Somaliland and Puntland, are integral and inseparable parts of the unified Somali nation,” the Ministry said.
Mogadishu described attempts by foreign governments or officials to redraw or misrepresent its borders as violations of international law and diplomatic norms. It called on international organizations and partner countries to uphold Somalia’s territorial integrity.
The dispute follows "Israel’s" recognition of Somaliland in December 2025, a move Somalia rejected as an infringement on its sovereignty.
Somaliland declared independence in 1991 and maintains its own governing and security institutions. Puntland, however, is a federal member state of Somalia and has not declared independence, making its separate depiction on the map particularly sensitive.
Sovereignty dispute amid expanding foreign involvement
Since "Israel’s" recognition of Somaliland, Mogadishu has sought support from the United Nations, African Union, Arab League, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to defend Somalia’s unity.
The federal government reiterated its commitment to “safeguarding the sovereignty of its nation” as competing foreign partnerships intersect with territorial and political disputes.
The controversy comes amid growing strategic competition around the Horn of Africa and Red Sea, where Türkiye, “Israel”, the UAE, Egypt, and other regional powers have expanded their diplomatic, economic and security presence.
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