South Africa's Border Authority Rejects Claims of Illegal Deportee Crossings from Eswatini
Source: Xinhua| 2026-10-09 01:00:45|Editor: huaxia
JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) has strongly defended the country's land borders with neighboring Eswatini as "secure," dismissing reports that U.S. deportees are being smuggled into South Africa.
The statement followed local news reports alleging that Eswatini was secretly releasing individuals deported from the United States at night, allowing them to cross into South Africa illegally.
"It is imperative to understand that any person who is in transit through South African airports goes through international transfers without entering the Republic. Therefore, any attempt to circumvent formal ports of entry is subject to detection and enforcement action," the BMA said in a statement.
After local media reported that the kingdom received over 5 million U.S. dollars from the United States to accept up to 160 convicted criminals, Eswatini subsequently admitted to releasing three third-country nationals.
According to acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli, these "voluntary" departures began on Sept. 8 with the release of the Yemeni national. A Belizean national followed on Sept. 30, and the third individual departed on Oct. 4 en route to Laos.
In August 2025, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) formally raised concerns with Eswatini regarding the deportation agreement with Washington.
While respecting Eswatini's sovereignty, DIRCO expressed grave reservations about the potential impact on South Africa's national security, given the close geographical proximity and shared borders between the two Southern African neighbors.
The controversy stems from a bilateral agreement signed in May 2025 between Eswatini and the U.S. government.
Under the deal, the United States transfers foreign nationals who have completed prison sentences, including those convicted of violent crimes, to third countries like Eswatini when their home nations refuse to repatriate them.
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