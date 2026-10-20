South Sudan Summons Sudanese Envoy Over Drone Strike on Abyei Market
20 October 2026
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Amb. Agnes Adlino Orifa Oswaha meets with Sudan's Ambassador Isam Mohamed Hassan Karar in Juba on Oct. 19, 2026.
October 19, 2026 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s foreign ministry on Monday summoned Sudan’s ambassador to Juba, Essam Mohamed Karrar, to protest a drone strike on a market in the disputed Abyei region.
Drones suspected to belong to the Sudanese army attacked the Al-Naam market earlier in the day, targeting fuel depots and trucks carrying fuel from South Sudan to Darfur.
Commercial activity at the market has surged since the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023.
The South Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement that it summoned the ambassador to convey its strong protest and deep concern over the attack on the Amiet market, located north of Abyei town.
The ministry warned of the strike’s impact on civilian security and the stability of the Abyei region.
The attack hit multiple locations within the market, causing civilian casualties, injuries, and significant property damage, the statement added.
Reports indicated that the attack killed 73 civilians, though there has been no official confirmation of the death toll.
Juba called on the Sudanese government to refrain from actions that endanger civilian lives and property.
It also urged Khartoum to address any issues related to the Abyei region through established diplomatic channels and dialogue mechanisms.
The foreign ministry reiterated South Sudan’s commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining peace, security, and stability in Abyei.
It called on the Sudanese government to take the necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.
The Al-Naam market has become a major trading hub for fuel, food, building materials, and medicine flowing from South Sudan to the Kordofan and Darfur regions.
South Sudan emphasized its commitment to peaceful coexistence and dispute resolution under international law, urging Sudan to halt such attacks.
The Sudanese government has not yet commented on the accusations.
Recent press reports indicate the Sudanese army has launched sporadic attacks in East and South Darfur, as the RSF controls most of the western states.
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