Sudan Accuses Ethiopia of Facilitating Drone Strikes on Infrastructure
31 October 2026
October 31, 2026 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudan’s foreign ministry on Saturday urged the international community to take action against Ethiopia for allegedly allowing drone strikes on Sudanese vital infrastructure from its Assosa air base.
A wave of attacks targeting power grids resumed across much of Sudan last week.
More than 13 electricity distribution stations in Gedaref, Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Red Sea, Sennar, White Nile and South Kordofan states were severely damaged, causing widespread power outages in several cities.
Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muawiya Osman told foreign diplomats in Port Sudan that they must take responsibility and confront what he termed a “brutal aggression” from Ethiopia.
During the briefing, a foreign ministry official identified as Khalid presented wreckage of downed drones, collected in coordination with Sudanese security services.
He said the attacks have escalated in recent months, targeting power plants, water stations, schools, hospitals and fuel depots.
Sudanese officials described the campaign as a proxy war waged by Ethiopia on behalf of regional powers, primarily the United Arab Emirates, using the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which the government refers to as a militia.
“The Assosa base in Ethiopia has become a base for supplying the militia with weapons and equipment and facilitating the passage of foreign mercenary fighters,” Khalid said, adding that launching drones from Ethiopian territory was the most dangerous development.
Osman said the Sudanese government is pursuing diplomatic avenues to de-escalate tensions and address deteriorating relations with Addis Ababa.
He emphasized, however, that Sudan retains its full right under international law to respond to any attacks.
According to the ministry, diplomats attending the briefing affirmed their support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The diplomatic push follows a defence ministry press conference on Wednesday, where the army displayed models of intercepted drones alongside technical flight data.
The defence ministry reported that data extracted from the drones and satellite imagery indicated the weapons were launched from coordinates inside Ethiopia, including Bahir Dar airport.
Sudan previously submitted evidence to the U.N. Security Council accusing the UAE of supplying the Rapid Support Forces with military equipment via supply routes through Libya, Chad and the Puntland region of Somalia.
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