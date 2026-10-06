Tanzanian President Urges Parliamentary Accountability, Global Cooperation at IPU Assembly
Source: Xinhua| 2026-10-06 01:22:15|Editor: huaxia
DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday evening called for increased parliamentary accountability and international cooperation in addressing global challenges.
Addressing the opening of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tanzania's northern city of Arusha via video link, Hassan stressed that parliaments derive their authority from the people and bear the responsibility to legislate in the public interest, scrutinize the use of public resources and hold governments accountable.
She said Tanzania's Constitution entrusts the parliament with oversight and advisory functions on behalf of the people, adding that effective parliamentary oversight strengthens government work and accountability to citizens.
The president underscored that the assembly's theme, "Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all," was particularly relevant at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainties, conflicts and socioeconomic challenges affecting efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Such multi-faceted crises as conflicts, climate change and economic uncertainties transcend national borders, requiring cooperation among governments and parliaments worldwide, Hassan added.
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