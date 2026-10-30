UN Special Envoy Commends Ethiopia’s Role in Promoting Regional Peace, Security
Addis Ababa, October 30, 2026 (ENA) — United Nations Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Guang Cong has commended Ethiopia for its contributions to promoting peace and security in the region through peacekeeping engagements and initiatives that foster regional dialogue.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, Guang highlighted Ethiopia’s role in hosting platforms that bring together national, regional and international stakeholders to discuss peace and security challenges, particularly the Tana Forum, held annually in Bahir Dar on the shores of Lake Tana.
He further described the forum as an important platform for exchanging views on regional challenges, exploring opportunities and identifying ways for international partners to work with regional and continental organizations in addressing common concerns.
He stressed the need for countries in the region to reaffirm their commitment to respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.
Guang also underscored the importance of addressing regional geopolitical dynamics and strengthening regional and continental institutions so they can take the lead in resolving security challenges, with support from the United Nations and the wider international community.
Highlighting Ethiopia’s strategic importance, he said the country, with a population of more than 130 million and a growing economy, plays a significant role in regional peace and security.
He further noted that Addis Ababa has established itself as a major diplomatic hub, while Ethiopia has made important contributions to peace initiatives across the Horn of Africa.
Recalling his experience working in South Sudan, Guang said Ethiopia, alongside other neighboring countries, played an important role in bringing conflicting parties together ahead of the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.
On Ethiopia’s pursuit of access to the sea, the Special Envoy emphasized that the issue should be addressed through dialogue and negotiations with the countries concerned.
He reaffirmed the United Nations’ readiness to support initiatives aimed at easing regional tensions, including efforts to facilitate structured dialogue on sea access.
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