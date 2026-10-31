Youth Protests Begin in Over 30 German Cities as Authorities Warn of Possible Unrest
In Berlin, demonstrators are gathering at the Brandenburg Gate with more than 10,000 participants expected
© Vyacheslav Filippov/TASS
BERLIN, October 31. /TASS/. Large-scale youth demonstrations have begun in more than 30 German cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt am Main and Stuttgart; the initiative "Gen Z regelt" ("Gen Z takes charge"), which called the protests, hopes to draw around 160,000 participants nationwide.
In Berlin, demonstrators are gathering at the Brandenburg Gate, the city’s landmark, with more than 10,000 participants expected, a TASS correspondent reports. Protesters are demanding that the government rule out a possible return to conscription, increase investment in education, healthcare and climate protection, and take stronger action against the rising cost of living. Another rally, expected to draw around 500 people, is scheduled for the evening at Rosenthaler Platz in the German capital. Under the slogan "Gen Z has had enough," it is expected to attract pro-Palestinian activists and radical leftists, among others.
Around 1,500 police officers are providing security in Berlin. Ahead of the rallies, organizers repeatedly stressed their commitment to peaceful protest and warned against provocations. However, German law enforcement agencies have not ruled out unrest and clashes between demonstrators and police.
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