2 African American Women Make History in Pee Dee Elections
by Tonya Brown
Thu, November 5, 2026 at 6:17 AM
2 African American women make history in Pee Dee elections
Democrats Cynthia Ford (left) and Susan McGill (right) broke longstanding political barriers with victories in the races for South Carolina House District 57 and 12th Judicial Circuit solicitor. (Credit: Provided by Cynthia Ford/Susan McGill)
Who did Cynthia Ford defeat in House District 57?
What role will Susan McGill hold in the 12th Circuit?
Why was Ford's campaign described as grassroots?
topics:
Cynthia Ford
Susan McGill
Pee Dee
South Carolina
House District 57
12th Circuit solicitor
African American history
Democrats
PEE DEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two African American women made history in the Pee Dee on Tuesday, winning elections to political offices that have never been held by African Americans.
Democrats Cynthia Ford and Susan McGill broke longstanding political barriers with victories in the races for South Carolina House District 57 and 12th Judicial Circuit solicitor.
Ford defeated Republican incumbent Lucas Atkinson, who had represented House District 57 for 10 years.
Her victory makes her the first African American elected to represent the district, which includes portions of Marion, Horry and Williamsburg counties.
Atkinson switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in March, setting up a general election contest against Ford.
Ford said her victory was the result of a grassroots campaign built on teamwork, personal connections with voters and a commitment to running with integrity.
"Grassroots. Grassroots. There sere some things that we had to pull together. And it was a team effort. Going door to door, phone calls, all the grassroots efforts, the signs out. But, I was just so proud to be myself and to be able to run with integrity. That meant so much to me," Ford said.
Ford said Marion County holds a special place in her heart and that she has always wanted to give back to the community that helped shape her life.
Her election represents a significant change in the district's political leadership and a historic milestone for representation in the South Carolina Legislature.
Ford said she is looking forward to serving the people who placed their trust in her.
In another historic victory, McGill defeated Republican Ryan White to become the first African American elected 12th Circuit solicitor.
McGill will succeed longtime Solicitor Ed Clements, who did not seek re-election after serving seven terms.
The 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office prosecutes criminal cases in Florence and Marion counties.
McGill's election will bring new leadership to the office for the first time in more than two decades.
She shared the following statement on her campaign's Facebook page:
"Humbled, honored, and beyond grateful! THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to everyone who believed in me, supported me, prayed for me, and cast your vote to elect me as your 12th Circuit Solicitor!
I do not take your trust and confidence lightly. I am committed to serving Marion and Florence Counties with integrity, fairness, and compassion. This victory belongs to ALL of us! God is faithful!
Our community is the heart of everything we do. This is about more than winning an election. It’s about building trust, strengthening neighborhoods, protecting families, supporting victims, and ensuring that every person in Marion and Florence Counties knows their voice matters.
I am not just here to serve as your Solicitor. I am here to serve WITH you, stand FOR you, and work alongside you to build safer, stronger communities for generations to come.
Together, we move forward. Together, we make a difference. And together, we will build a legacy of justice, service, and hope! From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! The work begins with ALL of us! Leadership with Integrity!"
The victories mark a significant moment in Pee Dee politics, with both women overcoming political challenges to win offices that had never before been held by African Americans.
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