3.95 Billion-Year-Old Rocks Reveal Earth's Plate Tectonics Started Earlier Than Thought
16.11.2026 23:45
Science, Pravda.Ru
In the Shimen complex of Hebei Province, Northern China, geologists have recovered fragments of the Earth's crust that date back 3.95 billion years. While the planet is roughly 4.5 billion years old, the relentless cycle of erosion and plate tectonics typically scrubs away the evidence of its infancy. Finding rocks from this era is rare; finding rocks that record the specific mechanics of how the crust behaved is an anomaly that challenges previous timelines of planetary evolution.
Ancient Earth and the first waters
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva
The Clock Inside the Crystal
To determine the age of these samples, a research team led by Hanqiang Xie from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences focused on zircon crystals. These microscopic minerals act as durable time capsules. Zircon traps uranium within its structure, which decays into lead at a constant, measurable rate. By calculating the ratio of lead to uranium, researchers established a precise age of nearly 4 billion years.
The team then moved beyond dating to investigate the environment of the early Earth. By analyzing oxygen and hafnium isotopes and applying computer modeling, they reconstructed the journey these minerals took from the surface to the deep interior.
The Mechanism of Subduction
The chemical signature of the rocks reveals a specific sequence of movement. The material first existed at or near the surface, where it interacted with water. Then, the data indicates the material was dragged to a depth of more than 50 kilometers. At this depth, extreme heat and pressure partially melted the rock, forging the crystals observed today.
This specific trajectory-surface material descending deep into the mantle-is the hallmark of subduction. This is the process where one tectonic plate slides beneath another. The presence of subduction 3.95 billion years ago suggests that the machinery of plate tectonics, which shapes our modern continents and triggers volcanoes, was operational far earlier than many geological models previously assumed.
Defining the Scale of Early Crust
The findings extend the timeline of the Earth's structural development even further. Analysis of hafnium isotopes suggests that the separation of crustal material from the mantle-the fundamental process of building a solid surface-began more than 4.3 billion years ago.
This implies that the blueprint for continental crust was established shortly after the planet's formation. The discovery in Hebei does not prove that global plate tectonics were fully synchronized as they are today, but it provides documented evidence that the planet was geologically active and recycling its crust hundreds of millions of years before the Shimen rocks themselves were formed.
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