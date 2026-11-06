Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Black Agenda Report with Executive Editor Margaret Kimberley Analyzing the Midterm Elections with Emphasis on Michigan Senate Race
A hard fought Senate race in the state of Michigan resulted in a comfortable victory for Dr. Abdul Rahman Mohammed El-Sayed. He will be the first Muslim elected to the Senate in the United States.
To watch this interview in its entirety just click on the following URL: Abdul El-Sayed's Senate Victory in Michigan - YouTube
The victory in the Abdul for Senate campaign took place within the broader context of the triumph of Democratic candidates which swept the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Dr. El-Sayed came out in opposition to the war in Iran and for the end of the genocide in Gaza.
Huge numbers of new politicians will enter the House and Senate. Others were elected as Governors in several states particularly in the South.
These developments portend much for the future of politics and race relations in the United States over next few months and two years.
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