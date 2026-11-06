Africa Governance Centre Chair Hails Ethiopia’s Investments in Infrastructure and Energy
Addis Ababa, November 6, 2026 (ENA)— Ethiopia’s continued investments in infrastructure, energy, industry, and productive activities demonstrate the country's commitment to economic transformation, Africa Governance Centre Executive Chair Benedicta Lasi said.
Addressing the Second African Political Parties Summit on its second day, Lasi praised Ethiopia’s development efforts, congratulating Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, his government, and the Ethiopian people for their commitment to transforming the country.
Ethiopia’s Medemer-led economic policies have gained traction over the last few years in driving sustainable transformation and bringing forward young leaders, she noted.
Stressing the role of political organizations, the Executive Chair stated that long-term development priorities such as industrialization, energy systems, and agricultural productivity require sustained commitment beyond electoral cycles.
Lasi stressed that political parties must prepare capable leaders, develop sound policies, and strengthen institutional capacity before assuming government responsibilities.
“An election can place a party in government overnight, but it cannot supply overnight knowledge required to run a ministry, negotiate a major contract, or manage the national economy,” she added.
The Executive Chair emphasized that party schools, research institutions, and policy structures are essential to test proposals, develop sector-specific knowledge, and prepare people for public office.
Political parties, she added, should help maintain development priorities across changes in government to ensure that national programmes continue over time.
Lasi also emphasized the need for closer cooperation between the African Union and political parties to advance Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
She expressed hope that this cooperation would support the proposed African Political Parties Agenda 2040, which aims to establish standards for internal democracy, national development visions, and leadership development, while promoting women’s participation and young people’s contribution.
Highlighting the Africa Governance Centre’s work, the Executive Chairperson said its African Political Parties Initiative (APPI), launched in 2025, provides a platform for political parties to exchange experiences and strengthen their capacity to govern.
She noted that the initiative has expanded international cooperation through partnerships in Latin America and Asia, leading to the launch of the Intercontinental Dialogue among Political Parties in Seoul, South Korea, in September 2026.
Lasi also highlighted the Centre’s collaboration with African legislative institutions to strengthen parliamentarians’ capacity to shape national development policies and support economic transformation.
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