Armed Group Kills 13 Soldiers in Western Niger Attack, Defense Ministry Says
9:31 AM EST, November 27, 2026
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Armed men killed 13 members of Niger’s National Guard and wounded 20 others in an attack on an outpost in western Niger, the defense ministry said.
The attack took place Thursday in Sanam, in the Tillaberi region, the ministry said in a statement read on state television the same day. Several attackers were also killed and their equipment was destroyed, the statement said.
The ministry said a large group of heavily armed men carried out the assault and that troops were pursuing them. Several of the wounded were in serious condition, it said.
Niger and its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso have for many years battled a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.
Analysts say Niger’s security crisis has worsened since the military toppled the country’s government in July 2023. Following the coup, the new junta turned to Russia as its security partner and ended its military cooperation with the United States and France.
Despite its promise to restore peace in trouble spots, the junta has faced growing questions about its ability to improve security amid more frequent attacks.
In August, disgruntled soldiers staged a mutiny against the junta. Loyalist forces, aided by Russian troops, put it down.
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