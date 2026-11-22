At Least 24 Dead in Nigeria When Boat Capsizes While Carrying People to a Funeral
By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN
5:52 PM EST, November 21, 2026
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A boat carrying people to a funeral has capsized in southern Nigeria, killing at least 24 people, emergency services said on Saturday.
The boat was taking passengers from one community to another for a burial ceremony when it sank on Friday in Bayelsa State in the country’s South South region, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Manzo Ezeki said in a statement.
He said that search and rescue operations were ongoing without specifying how many people were missing.
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