Brooklyn Building Collapse Killed 2 Children and 6 Adults, Mayor Says
by ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, JENNIFER PELTZ and KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
November 12, 2026
A view of the site where a building collapsed Nov. 11 in Brooklyn. Credit: Yuki Iwamura/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Crews operating heavy equipment hoisted chunks of debris Thursday in the search for more victims in the rubble of a collapsed Brooklyn apartment building that killed at least eight people, including two children.
The three-story building gave way while construction workers were digging Wednesday afternoon at an adjacent lot, causing New York City’s mayor to order inspections at about 100 building sites involving companies related to the project.
“If there is anyone, or any entity, operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a news conference.
Investigators have not determined what caused the collapse that injured 18 others, including four firefighters, Mamdani said.
One witness said he watched bricks fall minutes before the disaster while a woman in a neighboring building said she and fellow residents blamed vibrations from the construction for cracks that appeared in their apartment walls.
Emergency workers used power saws and pickaxes to get through the debris, pulling four victims out of the rubble in the early hours of Thursday. Hours later, excavators removed larger piles of the wreckage so searchers could get deeper into the construction pit, said New York Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore.
“We always assume there are more people there until we can access the ground,” Bonsignore said. “So until we remove some of the bigger debris and are able to search beneath them, this will remain a rescue operation”
Victims were from multiple countries
Among those killed and injured were people from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Trinidad, Mamdani said. Two of the dead were construction workers, he said.
He described how some workers who survived joined firefighters in digging out survivors, thanking “those who ran toward danger when this building collapsed, and in the hours afterward.”
Witnesses describe the immediate aftermath and destruction
James Williams, who works at a deli across the street, said he heard loud banging at the site all day Wednesday and looked outside to see bricks falling. “Two minutes later, the building collapsed,” he said.
As the building crumbled and exposed the neighboring building, Williams spotted a woman on a staircase. “There wasn’t anything I could do,” he said, his voice cracking.
Customers and stylists at a nearby hair salon jumped up and ran onto the sidewalk as the building fell.
“We heard the boom and we all rushed outside and saw smoke and dust everywhere,” said hairstylist Brigitte Anama.
She saw emergency workers pulling people from the rubble, including what appeared to be a child. “People were saying, ‘Pray for the baby, pray for the baby,’” Anama said.
Dervie Mapp, who lives along the construction site, said she and others complained for months about the project. Her landlord brought engineers into the building, but residents never received an inspection report, she said.
Rescuers with dogs searched through the night
This was the second high-profile structural problem with a building in New York in the past five months. In July, several buildings in Manhattan were evacuated after support columns buckled inside a skyscraper that was formerly the headquarters of Pfizer.
First responders in Brooklyn worked to clear through a massive heap that included mattresses, a broken sink and a refrigerator tossed on its side. Among the belongings scattered in the rubble were vinyl records, clothes and shoes.
Rescue dogs sniffed piles of twisted wood and brick dotted with brightly colored clothing.
Firefighters pulled a pregnant woman from the rubble Wednesday, hoisted her up on a stretcher and rushed her to a waiting ambulance. Others were rescued as the night wore on.
The fire commissioner said the search would not end despite heavy rain Thursday afternoon.
Building records show there were four apartments on the upper two floors and a commercial unit on the ground floor of the collapsed building.
A construction worker from Ecuador was among those killed
The Consulate of Ecuador in New York said José Luis Caguana Cosquillo from Ecuador was among those found dead.
His brother told WNBC-TV that he died while working at the construction site. He was an immigrant from Ecuador who had been in the U.S. for about six years and had a pregnant wife and a young child, Carlos Caguana said.
“He was the sole provider for the family. Now that he’s gone, she is going through an immense amount of pain,” Caguana said.
The surrounding blocks along Flatbush Avenue, a busy thoroughfare in Brooklyn, are tightly packed with mostly older brick buildings and a few newly built apartment complexes. A mix of Caribbean and Mexican restaurants reflects the diversity of the neighborhood.
Inspectors reported violations at the construction site this year
New York City’s buildings commissioner, Ahmed Tigani, said Wednesday that construction workers were excavating the empty lot next door when the building buckled. The city’s Department of Buildings is investigating what caused the collapse.
The architect, property owner and general contractor listed in city records have not responded to phone and email messages seeking comment.
City officials said a stop work order was issued in March after inspectors concluded the building next door was being demolished without adequate overhead protection such as netting to shield neighboring buildings, the department said in an emailed statement.
In April, inspectors found that the demolition work had resumed in violation of the stop work order, the department said. Work was allowed to continue in May after the problems were corrected, it said.
The project has active permits for excavation and foundation work.
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McCormack reported from Concord, New Hampshire. Associated Press writers Yuki Iwamura in New York; Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; Hannah Fingerhut in Des Moines, Iowa; R.J. Rico in Atlanta; Laura Turbay in Little Rock, Arkansas; and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed.
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