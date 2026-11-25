COP31 Collapses Amid Worsening Climate Crisis
After years of yearly conferences, the United Nations has failed to craft a program for the reduction of environmental damage which is impacting billions internationally
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
November 25, 2026
Political Review
On November 22 the United Nations Climate Conference, known as COP31, ended without an agreement to reverse the monumental environmental problems which are negatively impacting people throughout the globe.
The event was held in the coastal city of Antalya, Turkey where thousands had gathered from more than 200 countries and territories to discuss the necessity of reversing greenhouse gas emissions and other issues endangering the vast majority of people on the planet.
Outgoing United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteras expressed disappointment at the failure to reach a viable conclusion to the ongoing situation after 13 days of extended deliberations and debates. Acknowledging the deteriorating situation involving the environment, the Secretary General noted that the goals established by the UN Climate Conference will not be met in the coming years.
The issues surrounding the drilling of fossil fuels are still proving to be contentious between the oil and natural gas producing states, the corporations which exploit these resources and those who see the survival of humanity as superseding any economic priorities. With ongoing wars in Eastern Europe between Ukraine and Russia along with events which remain tense in the Persian Gulf, the impact of energy prices has had a ripple effect on the financial situation in the advanced capitalist states and those in the underdeveloped world.
A decade ago, the Paris Agreement was scheduled to have gone into effect limiting the levels of global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to seek to maintain to 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels. In recent years the goal has been revised to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius by the end of the 21st century.
US in Fostering the Climate Crisis
With specific reference to the United States, the administration of President Donald Trump failed to participate in the summit for the second year in a row. Trump believes that the threat of climate change is a hoax.
Yet, there were a large number of delegates from the US who participated including elected officials and members of Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs). However, under the current administration in Washington, numerous environmental projects which had been funded by the federal government have been eliminated under the president and his MAGA-backers in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
In a statement issued by Guterres on November 22 after the delegates failed to reach a consensus on the burgeoning climate crisis, he said the following in part:
“I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands. But this setback does not change the facts. There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science. Temperatures keep shattering records. Climate extremes keep intensifying. Emissions remain far too high. And every delay makes our task harder and more costly. The world is now poised to exceed the globally agreed limit of a 1.5 degrees temperature rise. The window to keep that overshoot as short and shallow as possible is rapidly closing. The take-home message from COP31 is clear: the world must do much more to confront the climate crisis – and it must do it now. That starts with facing up to how we got here. Those who profit from the destruction of our planet must never dictate the terms of the fight to save it. Fossil fuels are driving the climate crisis. The continued addiction to coal, oil and gas is fueling climate chaos, exposing economies to price shocks, and undermining energy security. We can’t put out the fire while pouring fuel on it.” (https://news.un.org/en/story/2026/11/1168855)
Despite the failure of the US administration to enact policies to curb environmental degradation, officials attending the summit in Turkey from the US such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and her 2024 running mate for the oval office Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, indicated that even though the administration was absent from COP31, within two years if a new government takes office there would be renewed engagement with the UN Climate Conference. The MAGA Republican political tendency suffered monumental defeats during the midterm elections on November 3 where the Democratic Party took control of both the House and Senate by wide margins.
Over the next two years leading up to the presidential elections of 2028, it is not clear whether any meaningful progress can be made related to climate policy in the US. Trump has already threatened to veto any legislative reforms sent to the White House from Congress.
Moreover, even if the Democratic Party takes over the White House and maintains control of the legislative branches after the 2028 elections, there is a lack of uniformity on various issues including environmental policy. There is also so much damage which has been done to the infrastructure and environmental quality of the country and the international community.
It will take massive efforts to build the adequate infrastructure needed to meet the demands of the 21st century. Questions related to the management and disposal of waste from manufacturing and service industries will require trillions of dollars in investments. Watse disposal and the pollution generated by manufacturing and now data centers, have brought about a new era of environmental threats. The threat has prompted speak outs, rallies, mass demonstrations and executive actions taken by local governmental agencies. These manifestations have occurred over a broad spectrum of geography, demography and economic interests. The future of housing, water resources and air quality are at stake in the current struggle over data centers.
The problems associated with the environmental foreign policy of the US is reflected in the domestic scene as well. It is quite obvious that a systematic change is needed to place the country and society on the correct path.
The Role of the Pentagon in Climate Change
Perhaps the leading contradiction within the UN Climate Conference and its affiliate organizations is the lack of attention paid to the role of the US Department of Defense in the emission of greenhouse gases on a global scale. This factor compounds the already damaging environmental effects of waging large scale military conflicts in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Therefore, there is an overlapping of the struggle to protect the environment and to end imperialist war. It is not surprising that the US ruling class has resisted any serious discussion related to environmental degradation and climate change.
In a study published by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) by Neta C. Crawford, the writer presents their findings on why the US is the main culprit involving climate change, noting:
“The Pentagon, Climate Change, and War shows how the U.S. economy and military together have created a deep and long-term cycle of economic growth, fossil fuel use, and dependency. This cycle has shaped U.S. military doctrine and, over the past fifty years, has driven the mission to protect access to Persian Gulf oil. Crawford shows that even as the U.S. military acknowledged and adapted to human-caused climate change, it resisted reporting its own greenhouse gas emissions. Examining the idea of climate change as a ‘threat multiplier’ in national security, she argues that the United States faces more risk from climate change than from lost access to Persian Gulf oil—or from most military conflicts. The most effective way to cut military emissions, Crawford suggests provocatively, is to rethink U.S. grand strategy, which would enable the United States to reduce the size and operations of the military.” (https://direct.mit.edu/books/book/5413/The-Pentagon-Climate-Change-and-WarCharting-the)
It is highly unlikely that the ruling class in the US which is backed by the Pentagon will rethink its imperialist militarism on its own to devise a plan which does not destroy the environment and cause serious harm in other areas of human existence. The irony of the COP31 meeting being held without the official presence of the administration in Washington, D.C., is that the ones who are not in the room are the main culprits in fostering the climate change crisis.
The same UN General Assembly and Security Council have not been able to end the wars in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf. In addition, the Palestinian people have been subjected to genocide for decades and in the most recent iteration of settler-colonialism and mass murder the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest judicial body, has declared that the claims of genocide towards to the people of Gaza are plausible, demonstrates the need for mass action from the people and governments committed to implement measures outside UN structures.
The next UN Climate Conference scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the seat of the African Union Commission (AUC), must take a serious approach to end imperialist militarism and environmental degradation. If these aims are not met, it will only result in greater environmental damage internationally which billions across the globe will suffer the consequences.
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