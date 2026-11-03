Democrats Flip GOP Seats as Party Pushes for House Control
Jamie Ager defeated Republican state Rep. Jennifer Balkcom in North Carolina, NBC News projects.
Nov. 3, 2026, 9:59 PM EST
By Scott Wong
Democrats have flipped at least three GOP-held seats, inching closer to retaking control of the House of Representatives.
In North Carolina, farmer Jamie Ager defeated GOP state Rep. Jennifer Balkcom in a district President Donald Trump won two years ago by more than 9 percentage points.
Balkcom took over as the GOP nominee after Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards dropped his bid for re-election following harassment allegations.
Democrats also flipped a second GOP-held seat, when Paige Cognetti defeated Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. And in Colorado, Democratic state Rep. Manny Rutinel unseated GOP Rep. Gabe Evans, NBC News projected.
Trump also won those two districts in Pennsylvania and Colorado.
The Democratic victories came as a handful of other House Republican incumbents were caught up in tough races in other districts Trump carried in 2024 — more encouraging signs for Democrats as they fight to retake the majority.
With 99% of the vote counted, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., held a narrow lead over her Democratic challenger, Army veteran Leela Gray, in a district Trump won by more than 13 points two years ago.
Similarly, Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., narrowly won over Democratic challenger LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway, a former Environmental Protection Agency employee, in a Jacksonville district that Trump won by nearly 12 points two years ago.
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Legislature redrew congressional districts to pick up as many as four additional House seats. But two of the targeted Democrats, Reps. Kathy Castor and Jared Moskowitz, were re-elected in those redrawn districts, according to NBC News’ Decision Desk. Another Democrat, Pia Dandiya, held an open, redrawn Democratic seat in South Florida.
In Indiana, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., was behind Democratic challenger J.D. Ford by 3 points with more than 90% of the vote counted. Trump won the district in the suburbs north of Indianapolis by nearly 17 points two years ago.
The outcome of Tuesday’s election will set the tone and sway the direction of the final two years of Trump’s tenure in the White House, with Democrats vowing to aggressively investigate his administration if they win control of the House. And while Republicans were able to advance signature Trump priorities on party-line votes over the last two years, Democrats would have a say in any major congressional action if the House flips.
Democrats must flip a net of three seats to win the 218 needed for a majority. Republicans tried to give themselves some cushion by redrawing congressional maps around the country over the past year and a half.
But historical trends are working against them, as the president’s party typically loses seats in a midterm year. And the NBC News Exit Poll showed deep voter dissatisfaction with Trump overall and across a range of issues, most notably his handling of the economy and the cost of living amid the Iran war and the administration’s tariff agenda.
The exit poll found that 62% of voters said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while 38% approve. Trump’s approval rating is the worst of any president in office since 2008, when Republican George W. Bush’s approval plunged to 27% at the end of his two terms in office.
Three in four voters said the economy is in rough shape, and 65% said Trump’s policies had made it worse.
Midterm voters also said the GOP-controlled Congress was not doing enough to check Trump. More than 70% of those polled — including 41% of Republican voters — said there is not enough congressional oversight of the presidency.
Democrats hammered Republicans on the campaign trail on the issue of corruption, pledging to investigate Trump, his family and his business ventures. According to the exit poll, 9 in 10 midterm voters said corruption was a crucial or major factor in their votes for Congress.
The issue harked back to the midterms in 2006, when Democrats swept into power after they attacked Bush’s war in Iraq. In that election, the party ran heavily against what it called a “culture of corruption,” highlighting a number of Republican scandals at the time.
While House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who could become the first Black speaker if Democrats win control of the chamber, has tried to tamp down expectations of a blue wave, he has predicted his party will emerge from the election with a majority.
“I also refer to Nov. 3 not simply as Election Day, but as judgment day,” Jeffries said at a weekend campaign rally for former Rep. Elaine Luria, who is trying to win back her old seat from GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans in Virginia. “The American people are going to judge these MAGA extremists and run them out of town for what they’ve done to our economy, to our military, to our families, our farmers and to the American people all across the country.”
Still, Democrats have had to navigate challenging terrain in an unpredictable election cycle. In addition to Republicans’ mid-decade redistricting efforts, which Democrats were able to partially counter with a redrawn map in California, many of the seats Democrats are targeting are in districts Trump won in 2024. After those redistricting changes, just eight Republicans represent districts that then-Vice President Kamala Harris carried two years ago, while 21 Democrats sit in seats in districts that Trump won.
Yet, in the closing stretch of the campaign, top Republican outside groups threw in the towel in a handful of once-competitive races.
In mid-October, Republicans nixed millions of dollars in ad reservations meant to support vulnerable Reps. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who represent battleground districts that Trump carried in 2024. Instead, they shifted the money to other races.
GOP groups also slashed hundreds of thousands of dollars in ads last month from Nebraska’s 2nd District, which Harris carried two years ago. Moderate Republican Rep. Don Bacon represents the district but announced his retirement, making it difficult for the GOP to hold the seat.
Down the homestretch, Jeffries crisscrossed the country, stumping with candidates in California, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., trying to protect his paper-thin majority, campaigned in many of the same battleground districts.
Johnson, a close Trump ally, warned that a Democratic victory would lead to nonstop investigations and a rollback of the signature piece of legislation the Republicans passed during the first two years of Trump’s second term, the “big, beautiful bill.”
“If this crazy group of Marxist Democrats took over, you can kiss your freedom goodbye. ... They would spend every waking hour for the next two years investigating the president, the Cabinet, leaders in business and industry. It would be retribution,” Johnson said at a campaign event for Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., one of the cycle’s most vulnerable Republicans who represents a Harris-won district.
“We cannot go down that road,” Johnson added.
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