Democrats’ Plan to End Funding for Iran War Leaves Open What Comes Next
by Laura Kelly
11/26/26 5:00 PM ET
One of the top priorities for the incoming Democratic majorities is cutting off funding for the U.S. war with Iran, which was launched by President Trump nine months ago with no input from Congress.
What happens after that — and whether Democrats can force Trump to end the war without jeopardizing U.S. forces in the region — remains an open question.
“We’re working on a consensus position; we’re not there yet,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, told The Hill.
“We’re not there yet. It will be soon.”
One of the first opportunities for Democrats to throttle offensive operations in Iran is coming up even before they retake control of the House and Senate. Congress faces a Dec. 11 deadline to fund the government, which some Democrats see as an opportunity.
A full-year spending bill with Republican support would likely preserve funding for the war at a precarious time, when Trump is alternating between threats to restart offensive military operations and to hold out with sanctions and a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, has said she’s in favor of full-year spending bills for as many uncontroversial funding priorities as possible.
That could leave open the option for a short-term spending bill on the military, with Democrats addressing the war when they take over the majority in Congress in January.
“To a person, we all want to see the funding on the war ended; the issue is how that gets done, what we can do in the short term and then what we need to do afterward,” DeLauro told reporters last week.
The immediate path forward on Iran is not expected to become clear until after Senate Democrats vote on their caucus leadership Dec. 1.
The contest is between longtime leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who has elevated his progressive bona fides over the past few years. This includes his challenging the Biden administration’s policy on Israel.
Van Hollen has called for “not one penny more” in funding for the war. Schumer’s position is unclear.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who is backing Schumer, along with Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who are undecided, announced last week they will move to add an amendment to appropriations bills to block funding for the Iran war.
“This amendment is the bare minimum Congress can do to heed Americans’ call and use our power of the purse to force the President to end this conflict we never should’ve been in,” Duckworth said in a statement.
Some House Democrats also see ending funds for the war immediately as increasing pressure on Trump to pursue diplomacy with Tehran.
“If we end the war, it will force Trump to the negotiating table with Iran,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee.
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the U.S. needs to advance a diplomatic resolution with Iran.
“The administration needs to come and talk with us and consult with us, and as they continue to work on a diplomatic solution, we all need to be engaged,” she said.
The challenge for Democrats will be preserving funding for the defense of U.S. troops in appropriations bills without letting the administration use those resources for offensive operations on Iran.
“Crafting the language that an administration can’t drive a truck through, and find a loophole, is hard. But I do think it is important,” said Damian Murphy, senior vice president for national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress.
Funding for defense of allies and partners is also a bipartisan priority. But ending funding for major bombing campaigns is important, Murphy argued, blocking the administration from relying on what’s proven to be a failed strategy.
“This idea that you can somehow bomb your way to what you want, this administration has had nine months of time to do that … and it just hasn’t worked,” he said.
“As you look at the ledger, the answer is pretty clear that the first thing that needs to happen is an end to these kinetic operations and a focus on a serious diplomatic pressure track.”
The war is stuck in a fragile and dangerous stalemate. Trump has held off renewing large-scale bombing campaigns amid concerns over munitions shortages for defense for both U.S. assets in the region and Persian Gulf and Arab partners.
Sanctions and the U.S. naval blockade against Iran have helped increase the economic pressure on Iran and allow for some ships to move through the Strait of Hormuz. But danger is ever-present and escalating.
Two oil tankers struck naval mines, causing explosions and fires, in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy said in a statement carried by state media. The Guard navy accused the tankers of trying to use a route that avoided Iranian control of the strait.
The mine collisions come as attacks on tankers reached their highest levels in October with 30 ships damaged, CNN reported, and at least 22 attacks on ships in the first three weeks of November.
The persistent attacks on oil tankers are keeping oil prices high, The Wall Street Journal reported, adding that even as other export routes come online, oil price per barrel is expected to be between $85 and $95 — keeping prices high at the pump.
Iran is further projecting defiance, launching limited strikes against U.S. military installations in the Persian Gulf, particularly in Bahrain in recent days. The top commander of the Guard, Maj. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, said in a speech Wednesday that Iran is ready to “drive the enemy” into retreat, according to state-backed media.
Who is leading diplomacy on the U.S. side is up in the air, although it remains fully under Trump’s control.
“Congress can make recommendations and can suggest ideas on that front, can demand oversight on how the diplomacy is going,” Murphy said. “But they can’t actually conduct the diplomacy itself.”
Trump announced earlier this month that he was removing Vice President Vance from talks on the war, after Vance blamed the Republican midterm losses on the conflict.
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s close friend and his son-in-law, respectively, have turned their attention away from Iran and toward negotiating an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. However, the duo reportedly discussed Iran with senior Qatari officials last week in Berlin on the sidelines of meetings about Ukraine.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, has often stayed on the sidelines of the conflict. But he’s increased the pace of calls with Persian Gulf partners in recent days, speaking with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain by phone and holding a meeting with the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister in Washington on Tuesday.
Rubio would be an effective Iran czar but has held back from asserting himself, argued Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.
“He’s the most knowledgeable of any of them. He’s been dealing with the Iran issue for a long time. I think he’s purposely tried not to be out ahead on Iran,” Makovsky said. “My understanding is internally he’s not overly assertive, but he should be.”
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