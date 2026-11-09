Dozens Killed in Second Attack in as Many Weeks in Oromia’s Arsi Area
November 6, 2026
Addis Ababa Standard
Militia Training in Diida’a Locality, Robe District, Arsi Oromia that was held in January this year. The local administration said the purpose was to “empower the militia to ensure peace for national growth”
Addis Ababa – At least 35 people were killed in an armed attack in Endeto Kebele, Robe Woreda, in Ethiopia’s Oromia Region, on Thursday, November 5, residents told Addis Standard. The attack marks the second major assault in as many weeks in the wider Arsi area, targeting communities that include Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church members.
Two residents interviewed separately by Addis Standard described an assault involving simultaneous gunfire at several locations in Endeto, including security posts and areas around the town’s St. Mary Church. They said dozens of people were killed, with local militia members and civilians among the victims.
The casualty figures provided by the two interviewees differed. One resident said 35 people had been buried at Endeto Debre Mitmaq Kidist Mariam (St. Mary) Church on Thursday afternoon. The other reported that 36 “Orthodox Christians and three Muslims” had been buried at separate locations, adding that another person had died after being referred for medical treatment, bringing the death toll to 40.
According to the resident who attended the burial, approximately 25 to 26 of those killed were members of the local kebele militia, while the remainder were civilians. The resident said the victims included an elderly woman aged between 75 and 80 and two adolescents estimated to be between 15 and 18 years old.
The second interviewee also described an elderly woman and a child estimated to be between 10 and 12 years old among the victims. The resident said the child was killed after gunmen apparently targeted his father.
The accounts suggest that the violence involved exchanges of gunfire between armed assailants and local security personnel, alongside attacks affecting residents. However, neither interviewee could identify those responsible.
One of the interviewees said the gunfire began at approximately 5:30 a.m., with attacks launched simultaneously at three locations: a camp towards the Bale direction, another in the center of Endeto town, and a militia post near the exit towards Sedika. The resident said the positions were equipped with “Bren machine guns.”
Describing the assault around the church, the resident said gunmen approached its main entrance and shouted, “Surrender!” before opening fire from at least three directions.
“I couldn’t even step out onto my doorstep; I was in my house. They even opened gunfire right at the door, the main door of the church,” the resident told Addis Standard, adding that the intensity of the shooting prevented people from leaving their homes.
The other interviewee said gunfire was directed at both government security positions and civilian areas, leaving residents caught in the violence.
“Sometimes they shoot at civilian areas; at another time, they shoot at government security positions,” the resident said, describing the attack as affecting the wider community. The interviewee added that some residents survived by fleeing or hiding, while others were killed.
The aftermath was further complicated by blocked roads, which reportedly delayed security reinforcements and prevented residents from accessing assistance. One interviewee said roads connecting Endeto with neighboring areas, including the route towards Robe, were obstructed, making it difficult for additional forces to reach the area.
Although security personnel subsequently entered Endeto, residents said their presence had not restored confidence. One interviewee identified the arriving personnel as Oromia police or regional special forces, rather than federal forces.
“Tomorrow, when they leave, the problem will just cycle back. When they come, they control it, but when they leave, those others…” the resident said, expressing concern over the sustainability of the security response.
Another resident described widespread anxiety following the burials, saying people remained uncertain about their safety and ability to move freely.
The second interviewee said the community’s sense of insecurity had reached a point where residents were considering leaving the area.
“In this place, the Christians are practically at the stage of displacement. If you asked me right now, I have no hope of staying here because I would choose to flee for long-term survival,” the resident said.
The November 5 killings follow a series of deadly attacks against communities in the former Arsi Zone, now part of the Southeast Oromia Zone, in October.
On October 20, 14 Orthodox Christians were killed in Merti Woreda, while another 46 were killed in Shirka Woreda on October 24, according to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church’s Holy Synod. The two attacks prompted widespread condemnation and renewed calls for government action to protect civilians.
In a November 3 statement following an investigation into the October 24 attack in Birbona Chole Kebele, Shirka Woreda, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) confirmed that 48 people had been killed, including 23 members of kebele-level security forces, five militia members and 13 civilians killed by an armed group it identified as the Oromo Liberation Army, commonly known as “OLF-Shane”. The Commission also documented seven additional civilian deaths attributed to “informally armed individuals”.
The EHRC said the attack left 20 people injured, destroyed 21 homes and displaced 247 households. It called on the government to strengthen civilian protection, reform local security structures, improve early-warning systems and ensure prompt responses to emerging threats.
The findings corroborate Addis Standard’s earlier reporting on the scale of the killings. On October 26, residents who attended the mass burial told Addis Standard that at least 48 people had been killed and more than 31 others injured in attacks on Chole and Birbo kebeles. Witnesses described door-to-door killings, looting and the use of heavy weapons, reporting that the victims included women, elderly people and at least six children under the age of 15.
On October 28, Addis Standard reported that more than 50 people had reportedly been detained in Shirka Woreda after participating in the burial of victims, attending funerals or helping transport and provide medical assistance to the wounded.
However, on November 2, the Oromia regional government announced the detention of 73 individuals in connection with the attacks, describing the arrests as part of security operations targeting OLF-Shane and other groups it considers security threats. The regional government also said security had been restored in six kebeles and that assistance was being provided to displaced residents to facilitate their return.
Against this backdrop, US Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga met EHRC Chief Commissioner Berhanu Adello on November 5, reiterating Washington’s support for the Commission’s work.
In a statement shared by the US Embassy, Massinga expressed “U.S. support for Ethiopian Human Rights Commission’s detailed, transparent reporting on recent killings in Arsi and its efforts to facilitate prisoner releases earlier this year.”
The identities of those responsible for the November 5 assault and the circumstances surrounding the killings remain independently unverified.
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