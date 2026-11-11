Egypt Condemns Israeli Settlers' Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Nov 2026 15:25
Cairo denounces repeated Israeli settler violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and urges the international community to intervene and prevent further escalation.
Egypt strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards by dozens of Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli occupation forces on Sunday, warning that the repeated violations threaten regional security and stability.
In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates, Cairo denounced the escalating violations and provocative practices, classifying them as a flagrant breach of international law and an infringement on the sanctity of religious sites.
Egypt reaffirmed its categorical rejection of all attempts to impose a temporal or spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque or alter its existing historical and legal status quo.
It also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities by taking action to halt the repeated violations and prevent further escalation and tensions across the region.
Hamas condemns escalating assaults on Al-Aqsa, Ibrahimi mosques
Hamas also condemned the escalating Israeli occupation assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil, warning on Saturday that settler incursions and the closure of the latter to Muslim worshippers constitute "blatant aggression" and "a flagrant violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites."
In a statement, the Palestinian Resistance Movement stated the violations as "a dangerous escalation in the occupation's systematic religious war," stressing that they would not succeed in "imposing Judaization measures," erasing the mosques' Islamic identity, or changing their established historical and legal status quo.
Hamas called on Palestinians to maintain their presence at both mosques, support residents of occupied al-Quds and al-Khalil, and intensify mobilization and resistance against Israeli occupation assaults and settler attacks. It also urged Arab and Islamic countries, alongside religious and human rights institutions, to take action and pressure the occupation to halt its violations.
Israeli occupation closes Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers
The warning comes after Israeli occupation forces completely closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil to Muslim worshippers and visitors following Friday prayers on November 6, with the closure scheduled to remain in effect until Saturday evening.
The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said the decision was taken under the pretext of Jewish holidays, allowing settlers to carry out incursions into the mosque.
Settlers subsequently stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque and its surroundings under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, holding religious rituals and celebrations inside the mosque and around al-Khalil's Old City to mark "Shabbat Sarah".
No comments:
Post a Comment