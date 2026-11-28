Ethiopia: OLA Cites Abiy’s Admission on Civilian Armament, Accuses Gov’t of Fueling Tensions in Oromia’s Arsi
November 28, 2026
Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) leader Kumsa Dirriba, aka, Jaal Marroo (photo: AP Screenshot)
Addis Abeba – The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has accused Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government of fueling communal tensions in Oromia through the selective arming and mobilization of civilians, citing the prime minister’s parliamentary acknowledgment that authorities had armed residents in Arsi to protect themselves.
In a statement issued on November 27, the OLA High Command said Abiy’s remarks before parliament a day earlier amounted to an admission of the government’s practice of arming civilians, arguing the policy has exacerbated insecurity and deepened divisions between communities.
Addressing lawmakers on November 26, Abiy said authorities had undertaken leadership changes, held discussions with residents and “armed them so they can protect themselves” in response to insecurity in Arsi. He also defended the role of local militia and police, saying security personnel had been killed while attempting to protect residents.
“Local militia and police pay the price to protect the people,” Abiy said, adding that Ethiopia’s security forces could not be deployed everywhere and that local communities and security institutions needed to coordinate, share information and work together.
The OLA, however, said the government’s approach amounted to selectively arming civilian groups in an already polarized environment, warning that the practice risks turning communities that have lived alongside one another for generations into perceived security threats.
“Selectively arming civilian populations, regardless of their ethnic background, in an already polarized environment is sure to cultivate suspicion, deepen communal divisions, and undermine the foundations of peaceful coexistence,” the group said.
The OLA argued that the government’s policy should be distinguished from individuals’ right to self-defense, saying civilian firearm possession was fundamentally different from state-sponsored arming and mobilization of groups for counter-insurgency operations.
“The problem, however, lies in equating an individual’s right to possess arms with the Abiy regime’s ignorant policy of selectively arming civilian groups and mobilizing them within counter-insurgency operations,” the statement said.
The group further alleged that armed civilians had at times been incorporated into counter-insurgency operations alongside regular government forces, arguing that their participation exposed them to increased danger and raised questions about their protection under international humanitarian law.
Arsi violence and competing accounts
The OLA’s statement comes amid mounting scrutiny over deadly violence in southeast Oromia’s Arsi, where attacks in Shirka and Merti woredas in late October left dozens dead, others injured, and residents displaced, according to accounts by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church’s Holy Synod.
The OLA previously rejected the EHRC’s findings on the violence, describing the report as politically compromised and disputing the characterization of those killed as ordinary civilians. In its earlier statement, the group alleged that multiple armed actors, including federal forces and armed civilians, were operating in the area.
According to the OLA, an Oromo woman returning from a marketplace was shot dead by an armed civilian on October 18, prompting its fighters to attack what it described as an encampment of armed individuals in Birboof Collee, Shirka District. The group acknowledged that the ensuing confrontation “regrettably led to civilian deaths,” but claimed some of those killed were “part-time combatants” mobilized by government forces.
These claims remain disputed and have not been independently established.
Abiy, in his parliamentary remarks, sought to frame the violence as an insurgency-driven security challenge, referring to armed actors as a destructive force operating within communities and urging lawmakers, media and the public to unite in condemning those responsible rather than politicizing killings.
“When an autoimmune disease kills people in Arsi, let us condemn it together,” he said, urging political actors to avoid framing the killings as government responsibility and instead focus on confronting what he described as a common enemy.
The prime minister also said local security personnel had been killed while attempting to protect residents, criticizing what he described as a lack of recognition for their sacrifices. “If we do not thank them and do not honor them, tomorrow we will not find someone to die for us,” he said.
The OLA rejected the government’s framing, arguing that the security crisis cannot be separated from policies that it says fuel communal distrust and empower armed groups. It accused the administration of exploiting ethnic divisions to weaken solidarity among communities and deflect scrutiny from its own conduct.
“The primary cause of insecurity against ethnic minorities in Oromia is a regime that leaves no stone unturned to turn them against their Oromo brothers,” the statement said.
The group also argued that minority communities living across Oromia shared common interests with their Oromo neighbors, saying their safety and well-being were inseparable and that political intervention in longstanding community relations had repeatedly proven incendiary. AS
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