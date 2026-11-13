Ethiopia Reinforces Development Partnerships Ahead of COP32
Addis Ababa, November 13, 2026 (ENA)— Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance and COP32 Chief Negotiator, Fitsum Assefa, held discussions with French Development Agency (AFD) Chief Executive Officer Christophe Lecourtier on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.
The discussions focused on strengthening the development partnership between Ethiopia and the French Development Agency and exploring additional areas of collaboration in connection with Ethiopia’s preparations to host COP32 in 2027.
In a separate engagement on the sidelines of COP31, Fitsum also held bilateral talks with UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo.
The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on Ethiopia’s longstanding cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in climate action and sustainable development.
Discussions focused on climate finance, investment, resilience and ongoing efforts to support the implementation of Ethiopia’s climate and development priorities.
The two sides also explored opportunities to further expand their cooperation, ENA learned.
The engagements underscore Ethiopia’s efforts to deepen partnerships with international development institutions, mobilize climate finance and strengthen international cooperation in support of its climate ambitions ahead of hosting COP32 in 2027.
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