Ethiopia Tigray’s Pre-war Hunger Crisis Laid Bare: ‘Families are Going to Bed Hungry,’ New Assessment Finds
November 14, 2026
IDP in Hitsats IDP Camp. Photo: Addis Standard source, March 2026.
Addis Ababa – A Refugees International assessment based on household surveys conducted before fighting resumed in September documents widespread hunger, acute child malnutrition and a health system crippled by fuel shortages and unpaid workers, exposing a humanitarian emergency that years of displacement, drought and inadequate post-war recovery had failed to reverse.
The November 13 report, titled Tigray Humanitarian Snapshot, warns that renewed fighting threatens to push an already desperate situation into catastrophe, raising fears of a return to the widespread killings, rights violations and sexual violence documented during the 2020–2022 war.
“The people of Tigray were already facing a devastating hunger and health emergency before the latest fighting began,” said Hardin Lang, Refugees International’s Vice President for Programs and Policy. “Families are going to bed hungry, parents are skipping meals to feed their children, and severely malnourished children are struggling to get lifesaving treatment. Now, renewed war threatens to push an already desperate situation into catastrophe.”
The assessment draws on a mixed-methods survey of 452 households, including 250 internally displaced households and 202 host-community households with young children across four locations in Tigray. Researchers conducted interviews during August and September 2026, before full-scale fighting resumed around September 22, alongside consultations with local officials and analysis of secondary data.
Refugees International described the findings as a baseline for comparing conditions after the renewed fighting. It cautioned that the figures represent only the surveyed households and should not be generalized to entire displacement sites, districts or Tigray as a whole.
The findings reinforce a pattern documented in Addis Standard’s recent reporting: displacement, drought, declining aid coverage and deteriorating public services had already left large sections of the population vulnerable before renewed hostilities further disrupted assistance and access.
Hunger and food insecurity preceded renewed fighting
Food insecurity was among the most alarming findings, with displaced families reporting widespread hunger and increasingly desperate coping strategies.
“Food security was extremely precarious even before the fighting started, and food aid was already nonexistent,” the report stated.
Among displaced households surveyed, six in ten said someone had gone to sleep hungry during the preceding month, while approximately one in five reported that a household member had gone an entire day and night without eating.
Nearly eight in ten said adults had reduced their own food consumption to feed children. Dietary diversity was also severely limited: 94% reported that no household member had consumed meat, fish, eggs or dairy products during the preceding week.
With food assistance reaching only 4% of surveyed displaced households, many relied on borrowing and credit. Some 78% reported purchasing food on credit, while 60% said they borrowed food. Although 95% received some form of cash assistance, the report said support was often irregular and insufficient.
Host communities also faced severe food insecurity. Four in ten households reported that someone had gone to sleep hungry during the previous month, while nearly one in four said someone had gone a full day and night without eating. Almost half had reduced their meals on at least three days during the preceding week. Food assistance reached almost none of the surveyed host-community households.
Prolonged drought and declining agricultural production compounded the crisis. More than half of surveyed host households had not planted crops during the previous growing season, despite relying largely on their own agricultural production. Nearly four in ten were in debt, primarily after borrowing to purchase seeds and food.
Local officials reported understocked markets, rising food prices, poor rainfall and deteriorating livestock conditions.
The findings are consistent with Addis Standard’s earlier reporting on worsening drought across southern, southeastern and eastern Tigray, where severe kiremt rainfall deficits caused widespread crop failures, livestock losses and declining household purchasing power.
Previous reporting also highlighted FEWS NET projections that Crisis-level food insecurity (IPC Phase 3) would persist in parts of southern and eastern Tigray and the Tekeze lowlands into early 2027. Emergency-level conditions (IPC Phase 4) were projected to become likely in the worst-affected drought areas from February 2027, driven by near-total crop failures, market disruptions and limited food access.
The latest assessment suggests renewed fighting is unfolding against an already deteriorating food-security outlook, leaving households with little capacity to withstand further shocks.
Child malnutrition exposes deteriorating nutrition services
The report documented high levels of acute malnutrition among children screened in both displacement sites and host communities.
Using Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) measurements, researchers found that 23% of children screened in surveyed IDP sites had acute malnutrition, including 4% with severe acute malnutrition. In host communities, the proportion was higher: 32% met the threshold for global acute malnutrition, including 4% with severe acute malnutrition.
The organization noted considerable variation between the two host-community districts surveyed, one of which was deliberately selected because previous assessments had identified high malnutrition levels.
“These numbers point to a level of need that warrants immediate screening, treatment, and a full nutrition survey,” the report stated.
Yet treatment capacity was already severely constrained. Only about half of health facilities in the assessed areas could manage complicated cases of severe acute malnutrition. The report attributed the gaps partly to inconsistent supplies of ready-to-use supplementary foods, fuel shortages affecting the transportation of medical and nutritional supplies, and weak coordination among local health actors.
UNICEF had previously reported a 40% increase in severe acute malnutrition admissions in Tigray in 2025 compared with 2024.
The findings add to concerns raised in earlier Addis Standard reporting, which documented a regional proxy global acute malnutrition rate of 17.9% in a late-August multisectoral assessment, exceeding the 15% emergency threshold. The same assessment identified thousands of children requiring treatment for severe and moderate acute malnutrition, while acute malnutrition among screened pregnant and lactating women averaged approximately 58%, with significantly higher rates in some woredas.
Together, the findings point to a nutrition emergency that was already developing before renewed fighting further restricted access to healthcare and humanitarian services.
Health system was already ‘running on empty’
The assessment described Tigray’s health system as operating under increasingly unsustainable conditions, with shortages of fuel, medicines, medical supplies and personnel undermining essential services.
“The health system is running on empty,” the report stated.
According to health officials interviewed, the region requires approximately 130,000 liters of fuel monthly to operate effectively, including to run ambulances, transport medical supplies and maintain generators and cold-chain systems.
Fuel deliveries reportedly fell from between 12 million and 15 million liters monthly to approximately 850,000 liters in 2025 before stopping entirely in January 2026.
By the time of the assessment, health officials said the sector had received no fuel, leaving more than 250 ambulances and 740 outreach vehicles unable to operate. The shortages also threatened the storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive medicines and vaccines.
More than 89% of health facilities remained partially damaged from the previous war, while the availability of essential medicines had fallen to approximately 45% of the national essential medicines list.
The region also had no cholera treatment kits. Malaria had reached epidemic levels, with 369,312 confirmed cases recorded during the peak period, while approximately 70% of the population was considered at risk.
The crisis was compounded by the suspension of federal salary transfers in early 2026. Nearly all health workers in the assessed areas reportedly remained unpaid by August.
In one host-community area selected because of its high malnutrition prevalence, nearly six in ten households reported that someone had suffered a serious illness during the preceding three months. Almost half said a child had received treatment for malnutrition during the preceding six months.
The findings help explain the immediate strain on healthcare delivery following the renewed fighting. Addis Standard has reported that hospitals in Mekelle and elsewhere in Tigray struggled to accommodate an influx of war-wounded patients within days of the September escalation, amid shortages of medicines, fuel, medical equipment and personnel.
Insecurity, reported looting of medical facilities and humanitarian warehouses, and the displacement of healthcare workers further disrupted already fragile services.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that renewed fighting was pushing an already fragile health system closer to collapse. Subsequent reporting also documented maternal deaths linked to shortages of medicines, healthcare providers and functioning ambulances.
Displacement and unsupported returns deepen humanitarian pressures
The report also highlighted precarious conditions facing displaced families, many of whom have remained away from their homes since the previous war.
Among surveyed IDP households, 97% were living in temporary shelters, while 80% had no access to electricity. Many also relied on unprotected water sources for drinking.
Researchers cited credible reports of deaths resulting from severe food deprivation and identified a rabies outbreak among the public-health concerns facing displaced communities.
According to Tigray’s Disaster Risk Management Commission (DRMC), approximately 1.8 million displaced people, including former refugees who had fled to Sudan, have returned to their areas of origin. However, only about 35,000 reportedly received government assistance to facilitate their return.
The vast majority therefore returned without government support, adding pressure to communities and public services already depleted by years of conflict. Many displaced people, particularly those originating from Western Tigray, remain unable to return home.
The report also noted that only one of the region’s four humanitarian corridors was functional, further restricting the movement of essential supplies and assistance.
Earlier Addis Standard reporting highlighted the scale of these gaps. A July 2026 site-level assessment covering 78 displacement sites and approximately 307,000 IDPs across five zones found food assistance inadequate in 95% of the assessed sites, alongside significant gaps in nutrition, healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and shelter.
A separate late-August multisectoral assessment identified approximately 903,000 internally displaced people in Tigray, alongside around 1.8 million spontaneous returnees facing severe humanitarian gaps.
These assessments illustrated how displacement had become a protracted crisis, with many families unable to rebuild their lives despite the cessation of large-scale hostilities following the November 2022 Pretoria Agreement.
The September escalation has further complicated the situation, triggering fresh displacement, including among people who had only recently returned home. Addis Standard previously reported that more than 150,000 people had been displaced by the renewed fighting by early October, with movements across several parts of Tigray.
Schools remain shelters as education system deteriorates
The humanitarian consequences extend beyond food and healthcare, with the education system also struggling to recover from years of disruption.
Refugees International found that approximately 14% of schools in Tigray remained closed. Many schools in assessed IDP locations continued to accommodate families displaced during the 2020–2022 war, preventing them from fully resuming their educational functions.
The report described the temporary shelters as “crowded, unsanitary, and unsafe,” noting that displaced families had few alternatives.
The teaching workforce faced an estimated 30% shortfall, while teachers had again gone unpaid for approximately four months by the time of the survey. Education officials also reported severe shortages of basic infrastructure and learning materials, including desks, libraries and functional water points.
Approximately 6% of enrolled primary-school students in the assessed districts dropped out during the 2025/26 academic year, with drought, migration, mining and disease cited as contributing factors.
The findings underscore how prolonged displacement has undermined not only children’s living conditions but also their access to education and prospects for recovery.
Attacks on humanitarian assistance compound the crisis
The deteriorating humanitarian environment has also been marked by attacks affecting civilians and relief operations, further undermining an already constrained response.
Addis Standard reported that a drone strike on September 20 destroyed a truck carrying approximately 41 metric tons of U.S.-supported food assistance destined for an IDP site in Sheraro, which hosts approximately 56,273 displaced people. The consignment included approximately 35.9 metric tons of maize and 5.1 metric tons of cooking oil.
Subsequent drone strikes were also reported in populated areas and locations hosting displaced people, including incidents in Shiraro and Adwa that reportedly caused civilian casualties.
The attacks came amid severe funding constraints and deteriorating humanitarian access. Refugees International warned that interruptions to supplies could further increase the risk of preventable deaths.
International humanitarian interventions have followed. On October 13, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund allocated $8.5 million for northern Ethiopia, targeting more than 200,000 displaced people and others affected by disruptions to essential services.
On October 22, WHO announced the delivery of more than 71 metric tons of medical supplies to Tigray, Amhara and Afar, although substantial constraints on healthcare delivery remained.
Calls for urgent intervention
Refugees International called on the Ethiopian government, the U.S. administration and Congress to take immediate measures to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
Lang said displaced communities had already endured years of deprivation and were now facing renewed insecurity.
Sarah Miller, a senior fellow at the organization, said displaced people had struggled to recover from the previous war because of inadequate assistance and persistent shortages of essential services.
“People in Tigray, and displaced people in particular, were struggling even before the new fighting broke out. Lacking medicine, fuel, food, and basic humanitarian assistance, many were barely surviving,” Miller said.
“Now that conflict has returned, they desperately need humanitarian assistance and, more than anything, peace.”
The organization urged the Ethiopian government to lift restrictions on fuel deliveries to Tigray, prioritize the health sector’s monthly requirement of at least 130,000 liters, allow medical supplies into the region and resume federal salary transfers for health workers and teachers.
It also called for the reopening of the three closed humanitarian corridors, guarantees for safe passage through the remaining operational route, and protection for civilians and humanitarian workers.
The U.S. administration was urged to use its diplomatic leverage to press for an end to the fighting, restore food and nutrition assistance pipelines, and pre-position essential medicines, antimalarial drugs and cholera kits.
Refugees International also called on Congress to ensure humanitarian funding reaches rural communities, IDPs, returnees and host communities, and to require regular State Department reporting on humanitarian access, attacks against civilians, including drone strikes, and damage to health facilities, schools and water infrastructure.
No comments:
Post a Comment