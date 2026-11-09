House Republican Sets off Hegseth Impeachment Vote
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie refiled articles of impeachment against the Defense secretary, teeing up a vote that could gain support from members of both parties.
Thomas Massie speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol, on Sept. 15, 2026. | Francis Chung/POLITICO
By Mark Satter, Connor O'Brien and Kyle Cheney, Politico
11/09/2026 4:38 PM EST
Rep. Thomas Massie filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, forcing a vote on his future as soon as this week amid lawmakers’ increasing demands for his ouster.
The Kentucky Republican’s articles accuse Hegseth of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” including illegally launching the Iran war and killing hundreds of civilians in boat strikes against alleged drug-smugglers in the Caribbean.
Massie, who lost a primary fight in May, initially offered articles of impeachment in September. But Speaker Mike Johnson adjourned the House before a vote could take place.
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become House speaker next year, has endorsed the impeachment push — a signal that Democrats will support it en masse.
Some Republicans are weighing doing the same. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said “there are a lot of questions about Hegseth,” and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), who narrowly defeated a Democratic challenger in last week’s election, said he was reviewing it.
Another fence-sitting Republican, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), said he was considering the vote. But he noted that his biggest gripes with Hegseth weren’t covered by Massie’s impeachment resolution.
“That man fired and red-lined 80 flag officers for no reason; that bothers me,” Bacon told reporters, in reference to the Pentagon chief’s extensive firings. “And I feel like he deserves a little bit of his own treatment, but that’s not the right way to handle impeachment.”
Hegseth has remained defiant in the face of calls for his job. He labeled the impeachment effort a “sham” in a video last week, pushed by “a disgruntled defeated congressman along with all his Democrat allies.”
President Donald Trump has also expressed confidence in Hegseth, telling reporters last week that he’s doing “a very good job.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during Monday meetings with foreign leaders in Paris that an impeachment would be “unfair.”
Massie has emerged as an outspoken critic of the Defense secretary. He accused also Johnson of altering the House schedule to avoid a politically difficult vote ahead of the midterm elections. Johnson denied the allegations.
“Hegseth, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to civilians, the lawful conduct of United States military operations, the integrity and credibility of the United States Armed Forces, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,” the impeachment documents say. “And has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law.”
Even if Republicans remain united against the impeachment effort, they may not have enough members to vote for it. Attendance could be a problem if the GOP lawmakers who lost reelection fail to show up for the post-election session.
And impeachment articles are voted on individually, suggesting that the House could be gearing up to take eight distinct roll call votes on Massie’s articles.
This puts the House in unprecedented territory. No successful executive branch impeachment has ever been driven predominantly by the House’s minority party. Yet a successful vote would empower Johnson to name the “impeachment managers” — Hegseth’s prosecutors — to try the case in the Senate.
Johnson would face an immediate decision: whether to send the articles to the Senate or simply withhold them until the current Congress expires in January, leaving the matter to the new Democratic leadership.
If he does send the articles, the Senate could summarily reject them. But that’s no sure thing in a closely divided chamber that includes Republican critics of Hegseth. He could also take a slow-going approach that forces the matter into a Democratic-led Congress.
Mia McCarthy contributed to this report.
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