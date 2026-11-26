Iran Holds Intel on Kiev's Expanding Drone Footprint in Region: Report
By Al Mayadeen English
26 Nov 2026 23:03
Iran warns of Ukrainian drone activity across West Asia as Kiev expands military deployments, defense partnerships and alleged covert operations in the region.
Iran has reliable information indicating Ukrainian activity in the region, including the deployment of small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Mehdi Rahimi, head of the Iranian Parliament's News Agency, said, citing Iranian security sources.
According to Rahimi, Iranian forces have intercepted and targeted several Ukrainian drones as they attempted to enter the country across its borders. He added that some neighboring countries, including Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, were confronting Ukrainian operatives, with several reportedly arrested.
Rahimi argued that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seeking to demonstrate his relevance to US President Donald Trump by offering services aimed at destabilizing the region. The incident in Kuwait on Thursday, he noted, could be part of this Ukrainian involvement.
He further stated that the United States was seeking to draw NATO into the region, accusing Washington and "Israel" of carrying out false-flag operations to justify actions intended to undermine regional security.
"Iran and its Armed Forces have demonstrated their commitment to defending the country's security and their refusal to back down in the face of any aggression, as they showed in their firm response to US and Israeli attacks," Rahimi said.
Iran warns of escalation against US bases
On the military front, Rahimi stressed that Iran openly announces any attacks it carries out, emphasizing that the country follows a strategy of targeting US bases across the region in response to any violation of its airspace.
The head of the Iranian Parliament's News Agency also pointed to an escalation in pre-emptive strikes targeting US interests and military bases, noting that Iran's Armed Forces were seriously pursuing efforts to break the US naval blockade.
Ukraine has significantly expanded its military presence across West Asia, moving beyond diplomatic support and technical cooperation to direct involvement in regional air defense operations, military deployments and long-term security partnerships with Gulf states.
The expansion, which accelerated following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran in February 2026, has also raised questions about Kiev's broader military and intelligence activities in the region, particularly following reports of Ukrainian nationals being detained in Iraq.
Direct Ukranian operational involvement
Zelensky acknowledged on April 10 that Ukrainian military personnel had participated in intercepting Iranian drones, confirming a direct operational role in the war. The acknowledgment followed weeks of announcements concerning the deployment of Ukrainian military specialists to several Arab countries, ostensibly to share Kiev's experience in countering UAVs.
On March 10, Zelensky announced that Ukraine was dispatching three teams of military specialists to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to assist in countering Iranian drone attacks. The deployments subsequently expanded, with the Ukrainian president confirming on March 17 that 201 military specialists had been sent or were en route to the region.
By March 20, the reported number had increased to 228 personnel, with Ukrainian cooperation extending to five countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.
The deployment was not limited to training or technical consultations. Ukrainian specialists were also reportedly stationed at a US military facility in Jordan following requests from Washington. Zelensky's subsequent acknowledgment that Ukrainian personnel had helped intercept Iranian drones further demonstrated the operational dimension of Kiev's involvement.
Gulf monarchies establish long-term defense partnerships with Kiev
Zelensky's regional tour between March 26 and 29 transformed what had initially been presented as emergency military assistance into longer-term defense cooperation.
On March 27, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation arrangement between their respective defense ministries, laying the foundation for a reported ten-year partnership. The agreement encompasses counter-drone technologies, air defense, military training, joint defense production and potential investment in Ukraine's military-industrial sector.
A day later, Zelensky met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and announced a defense cooperation agreement focused on military technologies and protection against aerial threats.
Ukraine also concluded a ten-year intergovernmental defense cooperation agreement with Qatar on March 28. The arrangement covers air defense, counter-drone systems, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, military training and the development of defense-industrial capabilities.
Kiev has additionally pursued similar arrangements with Bahrain and Oman, seeking to establish a broader network of military and technological partnerships across the Gulf.
The agreements offer Ukraine opportunities to attract investment, expand its defense exports and secure additional military and economic support at a time when its war with Russia continues to place significant demands on its resources.
Iraq raises questions over Ukrainian military activities
While Ukraine's presence in the Gulf has largely been publicly acknowledged, its activities in Iraq have attracted particular attention.
Reports concerning Ukrainian nationals operating in Iraqi territory predate the current regional escalation. In the summer of 2025, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that three Ukrainians had been arrested in Sulaymaniyah, in Iraqi Kurdistan, on suspicion of training a local group to operate small drones.
More recently, Iraqi security authorities reportedly investigated suspected Ukraine-linked cells following allegations of clandestine drone activities. On October 16, The Cradle reported that Iraqi forces had detained seven Ukrainian nationals in late July over suspicions that they were planning drone attacks against oil installations in Gulf countries.
Tasnim reported on October 20 that Ukraine had deployed drone units in several countries surrounding Iran, including Iraqi Kurdistan. The report stated that thousands of small drones had been introduced into the area.
Ukraine rejected the accusations. Its Embassy in Baghdad denied deploying drones, military units or associated personnel anywhere in Iraq.
Nevertheless, the reports have added another dimension to questions surrounding Kiev's expanding military presence in West Asia, particularly amid heightened regional tensions and attacks targeting energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian military activities extend to Syria
Ukraine's involvement in West Asia also predates the February 2026 escalation. In December 2024, The Washington Post reported that Ukrainian military intelligence had dispatched approximately 20 drone operators and 150 drones to assist Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ahead of the offensive that overthrew the government of Bashar al-Assad.
According to the report, the operation was intended partly to undermine Russian military influence in Syria and weaken Moscow's regional position. Ukraine had previously rejected Russian allegations that it was providing military assistance to Syrian armed groups.
Strategic and economic considerations
Ukraine's expanding military engagement in West Asia serves several overlapping objectives. Beyond countering Iranian drones and strengthening ties with Gulf monarchies, Kiev is seeking to turn its battlefield experience into a source of investment, military contracts and long-term strategic partnerships.
Zelensky has openly pursued financial contributions to Ukraine's defense industry, joint production arrangements and access to military equipment. Cooperation with Gulf states could also provide opportunities to secure energy supplies and diversify the sources of support available to Kiev.
The expansion, however, carries broader geopolitical implications. Ukrainian specialists are now operating in a region directly affected by the US-Israeli war on Iran, while accusations of clandestine activities in Iraq have raised concerns about the scope of Kiev's regional involvement.
What began as an effort to export Ukraine's experience in countering drones has evolved into a wider military and diplomatic presence across West Asia, encompassing direct operational assistance, defense agreements and reported intelligence activities. The extent to which this presence will expand, and whether it will draw Ukraine further into regional confrontations, remains up for serious consideration.
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