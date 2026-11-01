Iranian Ambassador to Egypt: Iran Insists on Seven Conditions to End US War
By Al Mayadeen English
31 Oct 2026 18:04
Iranian Ambassador to Egypt Mojtaba Ferdowsi Pour says Tehran will not compromise on its seven conditions, clarifying that contacts through Qatar do not constitute talks with the US.
Iranian Ambassador to Egypt Mojtaba Ferdowsi Pour said Tehran would not abandon the seven conditions it has set for ending the US war on Iran, stressing that the conditions include ending all wars across the region.
In remarks to Al Mayadeen, Ferdowsi Pour said the message delivered by Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei today was directed primarily at Washington and the Israeli occupation, before addressing neighboring countries. He added that Iran remains highly prepared for any future confrontation and that any renewed war would bring new surprises.
The ambassador said messages were currently being exchanged between Iran and the United States through Qatari mediation. However, he stressed that this did not amount to direct or indirect negotiations between the two sides, clarifying that Tehran was holding consultations with Doha.
Ferdowsi Pour rejected the US narrative that Iran was prepared to abandon its previously stated conditions, insisting that Tehran would not compromise on the seven demands. He also said Iran had no trust in Washington, which he accused of seeking Iran's surrender.
Egypt warns against renewed US war on Iran
Addressing the regional implications of renewed hostilities against Tehran, the ambassador said Egypt was concerned about the upcoming US midterm elections and the possibility that US President Donald Trump could order a large-scale military operation with consequences extending across the region.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned on Saturday that further escalation in the US war on Iran could lead to additional destruction and serious repercussions, expressing his "grave concern" over the possibility of renewed hostilities.
Abdelatty made the remarks during an address at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in the Bahraini capital. His warning came amid intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, as threats of renewed military action against Iran persist and Tehran pledges a response several times stronger.
Qatar renews mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington
Qatari mediators arrived in Tehran on October 30 in a renewed effort to negotiate an agreement between Iran and the United States, with the mission coordinated with Washington, an official briefed on the discussions told Reuters.
Doha had submitted a draft peace proposal to Tehran on October 25, according to an official familiar with the negotiations. However, a senior Iranian official rejected the proposals as unacceptable and said Tehran would maintain its position on the nuclear issue.
The two sides also remain at odds over where negotiations should begin. Washington wants the nuclear issue addressed from the outset, while Tehran insists that the United States must first lift its naval blockade and remove restrictions on Iranian oil exports, Reuters reported.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran was maintaining close contact with intermediaries to examine proposals that could facilitate the implementation of Iran's own seven-day plan to end the war.
Iran finalizes military response plan amid threats of renewed aggression
Meanwhile, a senior regional political-security official told Al Mayadeen yesterday that Iran's Armed Forces have finalized an updated, comprehensive military plan to respond to any potential aggression, with the plan fully prepared for implementation.
The official said the plan authorizes an immediate response to any military attack and reflects Tehran's decision to launch a broad and comprehensive retaliation. The official added that Iran's adversaries and their regional backers would be taken aback by the scale and severity of the response, which would be unprecedented.
The official further warned that if an adversary carries out "terrorist acts," Iran's list of "legitimate targets" would be comparable in scope and potentially even broader.
Any immediate and extensive Iranian response would also encompass political facilities, centers, and headquarters belonging to the "enemy and its regional backers," the official said.
Invoking the saying "Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones," the official cautioned regional countries against allowing the United States and "Israel" to use their territory and capabilities to target Iran.
No comments:
Post a Comment