King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho Begins His Working Visit to Ethiopia
Addis Ababa, November 3, 2026 (ENA)— His Majesty King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho has begun his working visit to Ethiopia.
State Minister of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye received King Letsie III upon his arrival at Bole International Airport.
''We extended a warm fraternal welcome to His Majesty upon his arrival at Bole International Airport,'' Berhanu said.
This visit marks another step forward in strengthening the historical ties and bilateral cooperation between our two nations, he added.
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