Libya Political Settlement Faces Hurdles Over UN-backed Dialogue
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Nov 2026 19:46
Libya's Mohamed al-Menfi and Mohamed Takala discuss efforts to reach a political settlement and hold elections amid disputes over the UN-backed 4+4 agreement and US warnings.
Libya's Presidential Council head Mohamed al-Menfi met with High Council of State President Mohamed Takala to discuss efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement that would pave the way for presidential and parliamentary elections, amid continued disagreements over a UN-backed dialogue committee agreement and US warnings against obstructing the political process.
In a statement issued Sunday, the Presidential Council said the meeting addressed political developments and efforts to create conditions for reviving the political process, with the aim of reaching a national settlement that would end institutional divisions and enable elections.
Al-Menfi and Takala stressed the importance of protecting the judiciary and preserving its independence from political interference and alignments, describing it as a constitutional pillar of state stability and a safeguard for rights, freedoms and the rule of law.
The two officials also emphasized the need to preserve the unity and independence of sovereign institutions and respect their legally defined responsibilities to prevent competing decisions and the use of state institutions in political disputes.
Disagreements persist over '4+4' agreement
The meeting comes as disagreements continue among Libyan institutions over an agreement reached by the UN-sponsored "4+4" mini-dialogue committee on August 30, aimed at overcoming the political deadlock and establishing arrangements for elections.
Al-Menfi previously expressed reservations about the committee's working mechanisms and the level of representation of Libyan institutions within it. The High Council of State, under Takala's leadership, rejected the agreement on October 5, arguing that it bypassed the constitutional, legal and consensus-based frameworks governing the political process.
Under the agreement, the committee proposed restructuring the board of the High National Elections Commission and addressing disagreements over the constitutional and legal framework for elections. It also set out a plan to hold presidential and parliamentary elections within no more than 24 months, under a single executive authority and unified institutions.
At its latest meeting in London last week, the committee agreed to expand consultations with various components of the judicial institution to address divisions and safeguard the judiciary's independence and role in facilitating elections.
Committee members also agreed to maintain contacts with political parties to broaden support for the August agreement, with another meeting scheduled in two weeks.
Security Council extends UN mission mandate
The latest political discussions follow the UN Security Council's adoption on Friday of Resolution 2835, extending the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until October 31, 2027. Thirteen members supported the resolution, while Russia and Greece abstained.
The resolution reaffirmed support for UN Secretary-General's Special Representative Hanna Tetteh in leading an inclusive political process. It called on Libyan parties to participate in negotiations without preconditions, work toward unifying state institutions and establish a unified executive authority to prepare for nationwide elections.
Al-Menfi welcomed the extension, stressing that the political process must remain Libyan-led and Libyan-owned and rest on broad national consensus involving all relevant institutions and political forces.
He warned that agreements reached without national consensus would not ensure a sustainable political settlement, rejecting efforts to restrict negotiations to a limited group of parties.
Washington warns against obstructing political process
US President Donald Trump's adviser Massad Boulos warned that Washington would not hesitate to take strong measures against parties deliberately obstructing initiatives aimed at resolving Libya's crisis.
Speaking on Saturday, Boulos said the extension of UNSMIL's mandate complemented the US initiative to unify the executive authority and strengthen the sovereignty of the Libyan state.
He also pointed to measures outlined in Security Council Resolution 2174, which provides for sanctions against individuals and entities involved in obstructing or undermining Libya's political transition.
Libya continues to face political and institutional divisions, with two rival governments operating in the country. The Government of National Unity, headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, is based in Tripoli, while a rival administration led by Osama Hammad operates in Benghazi under an appointment by the House of Representatives.
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