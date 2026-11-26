Majority of Trump Voters Who Ditched Republicans Back Limiting, Blocking Arms Sales to Israel: Poll
The poll has found that 59 percent of the respondents favored reducing or ending US military aid to the Israeli regime.
Nov 25, 2026 · 23:14 GMT
US President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu
A majority of voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but subsequently abandoned Republicans in the 2026 midterms, support restricting US military assistance to the Israeli regime, according to a new poll.
The results of the poll conducted by YouGov, an Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, were released on Wednesday.
It found that 59 percent of the respondents favored reducing or ending US military aid to the Israeli regime, while 56 percent supported blocking the transfer of bombs to the regime.
The poll surveyed 636 Trump 2024 voters, who either did not vote in the 2026 midterms or voted for a candidate other than a Republican in at least one federal race. It was conducted between November 4 and 18, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
According to the survey, 33 percent of respondents wanted US military funding to the regime to end entirely, while 20 percent favored maintaining assistance at its current level. Only five percent supported increasing military funding.
The findings also showed that 56 percent backed Senate measures to block the transfer of bombs to the regime, while 24 percent opposed such measures.
Meanwhile, 59 percent supported measures to strip the regime of $3.3 billion in annual US taxpayer funding, compared with 25 percent who disapproved.
The poll found that 42 percent of respondents believed Trump had been too supportive of the regime, while 12 percent said he had not been supportive enough.
A previous poll conducted by YouGov after the 2024 election had similarly found that 53 percent of Biden 2020 voters, who abandoned Democrats, believed former President Joe Biden had been too supportive of the regime. Only six percent said he had not been supportive enough.
War on Iran
The survey also examined respondents' views on the war against Iran and its implications for US interests and domestic politics.
Forty-eight percent believed the war benefited the regime more than the United States, compared with 20 percent who said it benefited the United States more.
Similarly, 58 percent said the current US-Israeli relationship benefits the regime more than the United States, while 14 percent believed the relationship benefited Washington more.
The war was identified by 52 percent of respondents as one of the issues that most contributed to Republicans losing control of Congress, ranking second behind the high cost of living, cited by 56 percent. Trump's support for the regime was identified by 19 percent.
Among respondents who said the economy played a significant role in their decision to abandon Republicans, 66 percent blamed rising gas prices on the war.
The poll found particularly strong opposition to US support for the regime among respondents who identified relations with Tel Aviv as a significant factor in their voting decisions.
Among this group, 78 percent said the United States should reduce its support for the regime, while 12 percent favored maintaining support and five percent wanted it increased.
Meanwhile, 90 percent of respondents who said the war played a significant role in their voting decisions disapproved of the war.
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