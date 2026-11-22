Motsepe: Africa’s 54 Federations Back Infantino as FIFA Grants Rise to $25M
9:34 AM EST, November 21, 2026
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Africa’s top soccer leader Patrice Motsepe gave Gianni Infantino a ringing endorsement Saturday, as the Confederation of African Football president asked members to stand and applaud the FIFA leader who confirmed a huge increase in grant money to $25 million per member association.
As Infantino’s election opponent from France, Philippe Diallo, watched from a second-row seat, Motsepe orchestrated a show of force for the FIFA boss who faces the first re-election fight of his near-11 years leading world soccer.
“I have a report from all 54 member associations in Africa to say that we are unanimously supporting Gianni,” Motsepe said at CAF’s general assembly in Nigeria before inviting members to give Infantino a standing ovation for the promised $25 million. Diallo joined in the applause.
“I have experienced over the last five years (as CAF president) his deep, deep commitment … Gianni you have our support on behalf of the 54 nations in Africa to be our candidate,” added Motsepe, who is also FIFA vice president for Africa.
Infantino is being challenged by Diallo and Japan’s Kohzo Tashima. The election is on March 18.
Infantino has been president since 2016 and seeks a controversial fourth term to 2031 amid the biggest crisis of his tenure, sparked by his divisive plan in July to sell stakes in future World Cup profits for $4.2 billion to private investors led by Joshua Kushner. He dropped the project within days amid a fierce backlash.
His re-election prospects have been boosted, however, by FIFA’s plan to increase financial contributions to member associations from $10 million over a four-year period to $25 million.
“When I was first elected, each federation was receiving from FIFA $250,000 a year, or $1 million every four years for football development,” Infantino said.
“Now, 10 years later, it’s not two million, it’s not three million, it’s not four million, now you will receive $25 million — every country — to invest in football development. And we will work to make it even more than that. Because you deserve it. Because your youth deserve it.”
Infantino has invested a lot of political effort in Africa during his presidency and he said he would continue to put developing football in the continent at the forefront of his agenda.
CAF’s 54 votes of the 211 member federations can be decisive.
In a three-candidate race, a two-thirds majority is required to win in the first round. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the lowest polling contender is eliminated, and a simple majority decides the second round.
The 10 members of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) reaffirmed their support for Infantino on Friday.
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