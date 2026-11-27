Niger Says 13 National Guards Killed in Sanam Attack in Tillabéri
DNE Africa
November 27, 2026 7:07 pm
Map: DNE Africa
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Niger’s defence ministry says at least 13 members of the National Guard were killed and 20 wounded in the Sanam attack on Thursday, an assault on their post in the western Tillabéri region near the border with Mali.
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The toll is the heaviest the ministry has announced for a single attack in weeks and comes two days after it reported 11 soldiers killed in the southeast, a sign that Niger’s army is under pressure on two fronts at once.
What happened in the Sanam attack?
In a statement broadcast on state television, the ministry said the post at Sanam was attacked on Thursday 26 November by “numerous heavily armed assailants” and called it a “terrorist attack”. The guards killed belonged to Operation Almahaou, the army’s counter-insurgency operation in the west, the ministry said. Several of the wounded are in a serious condition and were taken for treatment.
The ministry described the figures as provisional. It said Nigerien forces had “neutralised” several attackers and destroyed their logistics, and that search operations were continuing. It gave no figure for the attackers’ losses.
The assault began at about 5am local time (04:00 GMT), according to local and security sources quoted by the Nigerien news site ActuNiger. No group had claimed responsibility by Friday evening.
A higher toll of 32 soldiers killed has circulated, attributed to the security analyst Zagazola Makama. It has not been confirmed by the authorities or by any independent source, and the government has not commented on it.
Why does the Sanam attack matter for Niger’s army?
The Sanam attack is the second deadly assault on Niger’s forces this week. On Tuesday the defence ministry said 11 soldiers had been killed in an attack it attributed to Boko Haram in the Diffa region, in the southeast near Lake Chad, more than 1,000km from Sanam.
The army took power in July 2023, citing insecurity among its reasons. Niger has since left the Economic Community of West African States and formed the Alliance of Sahel States with Mali and Burkina Faso, which has promised a joint force against armed groups in the three countries’ shared borderlands. The government has also sought closer security talks with neighbours, including Algeria.
Two weeks before the Sanam attack, on 12 November, at least 37 civilians were killed in an ambush on villagers from Tillim travelling to the weekly market in Téra, also in Tillabéri, a former local official told AFP. He said one more person died of wounds the next day, and that 11 of the dead were members of a local self-defence group escorting the villagers.
How dangerous is Tillabéri?
Tillabéri lies where Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso meet, and fighters linked to both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group operate there. The conflict monitor ACLED recorded 1,939 deaths from political violence in Niger in 2025, nearly 1,300 of them in Tillabéri, and assessed it as the deadliest region of the central Sahel for civilians that year. About half of those deaths came from clashes between armed groups and Nigerien forces, ACLED’s analysts said.
ACLED has attributed most of the violence to armed groups, but has also accused Niger’s army of abuses against civilians in some cases. The government rejects such accusations.
The cost falls heavily on villagers. Women in five Tillabéri communes interviewed for a report by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS Africa) and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding described girls leaving school, early and forced marriages and a rise in widowhood as consequences of the insecurity, the report found.
What happens next after the Sanam attack?
The ministry has said the toll is provisional, so the figures may change as search operations continue. A claim of responsibility, if one comes, would show which group is behind the latest attacks. The Sanam attack is also likely to add to pressure for the Alliance of Sahel States’ joint force to show results, while West African states outside the alliance are preparing their own ECOWAS counter-terrorism force.
How many soldiers were killed in the Sanam attack?
Niger’s defence ministry said at least 13 National Guard members were killed and 20 wounded in the Sanam attack on 26 November. It called the toll provisional. A figure of 32 dead has circulated but has not been confirmed.
Where is Sanam in Niger?
Sanam is in the Tillabéri region of western Niger, north-east of the capital, Niamey. The region borders Mali and Burkina Faso.
Who carried out the Sanam attack?
No group had claimed responsibility by Friday evening. The ministry described the attackers as “numerous heavily armed assailants” and called it a “terrorist attack”. Groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group are active in the region.
Were there other attacks in Niger this week?
Yes. On 24 November the defence ministry said 11 soldiers were killed in an attack it attributed to Boko Haram in the Diffa region in the southeast.
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