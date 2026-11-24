PM Abiy Invites All Sudanese Parties to Inclusive Dialogue, Offers Ethiopia as Host for Peace Talks
Addis Ababa, November 24, 2026 (ENA)— Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended an open invitation to all Sudanese military, political and civilian parties to participate in an inclusive national dialogue hosted and facilitated by Ethiopia, calling for an end to the devastating war and a Sudanese-led path toward lasting peace.
In a statement he issued in the Arabic language today, the Prime Minister said “... at this critical historical juncture, the Ethiopian government is putting forward a sincere and genuine initiative calling on all Sudanese parties, across their military, political, and civilian components, to participate in a comprehensive and open Sudanese dialogue to be hosted and facilitated by Ethiopia.”
Underscoring Ethiopia's deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people ties with Sudan, he described the neighboring country as a brotherly nation whose suffering resonates deeply with the Ethiopian people.
He stressed that the ongoing war, which erupted on April 15, 2023, is not merely a political or security crisis for a neighboring country, but a humanitarian tragedy that demands solidarity, responsible engagement and a genuine commitment to peace.
PM Abiy noted that the repercussions of the conflict have extended far beyond Sudan's borders, affecting neighboring countries and threatening stability across the wider region.
He reaffirmed Ethiopia's longstanding commitment to Sudan's unity, territorial integrity and stability, emphasizing that the country's peace is inseparable from the security and stability of the Horn of Africa.
Recalling Ethiopia's diplomatic engagement during Sudan's 2019 political transition, the Prime Minister highlighted Addis Ababa's previous efforts to bring civilian and military stakeholders closer together and facilitate an agreement supporting the Sudanese people's aspirations for civilian rule.
Against this backdrop, the Premier said Ethiopia is now advancing a renewed initiative to bring all Sudanese parties to the dialogue table, providing a neutral and inclusive platform where differences can be addressed through mutual understanding and political consensus.
The proposed dialogue aims to end hostilities, overcome political and military divisions, and establish a foundation for comprehensive and sustainable peace.
PM Abiy emphasized that the initiative is not intended to advance any political agenda or favor any particular party, but rather reflects Ethiopia's genuine concern for Sudan and its people.
The PM stressed that Ethiopia stands ready to maintain an equal distance from all parties and facilitate an open, credible and respectful dialogue in which Sudanese stakeholders can determine their country's future through their own independent national will.
The initiative, he said, could pave the way for an inclusive national political process, agreement on transitional arrangements and the formation of a broadly accepted national unity government.
PM Abiy stressed that no externally imposed solution can deliver sustainable peace, underscoring that Sudan's future must be determined by Sudanese themselves through an inclusive political process.
He further called on the international community, regional organizations and friendly countries to support the Sudanese people's aspirations for peace, intensify humanitarian assistance and back credible diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Ethiopia is prepared to mobilize its diplomatic relations, regional partnerships and international engagement to help create favorable conditions for the proposed dialogue and encourage all Sudanese parties to participate, the PM reiterated.
He urged all Sudanese stakeholders to place their country's national interests above political and military calculations, noting that the ultimate objective should not be the victory of one faction over another, but the restoration of Sudan as a peaceful, united and stable nation.
"Sudan's peace is Ethiopia's peace, its security is Ethiopia's security, and its stability is a cornerstone of stability in the Horn of Africa," PM Abiy emphasized.
Concluding his appeal, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that Sudanese parties could overcome their differences through sincere engagement and a shared commitment to national responsibility.
He reaffirmed Ethiopia's solidarity with the Sudanese people, stressing that the country would continue to support genuine efforts to restore peace, unity and stability in Sudan.
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