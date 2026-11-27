PM Abiy Pledges Continued Abay River Development, Regional Cooperation
Addis Ababa, November 27, 2026 (ENA)— Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reaffirmed Ethiopia’s sovereign right to develop and utilize the Abay River without external authorization, while pledging to pursue shared regional development through cooperation with downstream countries.
The Prime Minister made the remarks while responding to Members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives’ questions on regional diplomacy and water resources during the fourth regular session of the first year of the house.
Describing the Abay as a divine gift to Ethiopia, PM Abiy stressed that harnessing the river’s potential is essential to overcoming poverty, expanding energy production, strengthening food security, and improving the livelihoods of citizens.
“Abay is a potent remedy given to us by the grace of God, and we will use it. We do not need anyone’s permission for that,” he told parliamentarians.
He said Ethiopia’s development ambitions are inseparable from its sovereign right to utilize its natural resources. The PM added that the country’s approach to the river is grounded in shared responsibility rather than unilateral exploitation.
“Abay does not belong to us alone; it is also the rightful share of our neighbors, which we respect and protect for them,” the Prime Minister said.
PM Abiy emphasized that Ethiopia has no intention of monopolizing the river and remains committed to cooperation with downstream countries, particularly Egypt and Sudan, to advance equitable and responsible water utilization.
“We have no desire to use it exclusively; we will use it lawfully, assist, and cooperate,” he stated.
The Prime Minister also welcomed reports of agricultural expansion in Egypt, expressing Ethiopia’s desire to see Egyptian agriculture flourish alongside Ethiopia’s own efforts to expand energy production.
He said the two countries’ development aspirations could advance together through cooperation.
Addressing environmental concerns and the long-term sustainability of the river, the Premier highlighted the role of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, particularly tree planting, reforestation, and soil conservation, in protecting the Abay basin.
“We plant trees so that the Abay does not diminish; and we responsibly uphold our neighbors' rightful share,” he said.
He underscored the importance of protecting the river’s source and addressing environmental pressures, including deforestation, soil erosion, and siltation, as part of responsible water-resource management.
PM Abiy also challenged the zero-sum narrative surrounding the Abay, arguing that Ethiopia’s development should not be viewed as coming at the expense of downstream countries.
He stressed that the expansion of Ethiopia’s energy capacity and agricultural development in neighboring countries could complement one another through dialogue and cooperation.
Beyond the Abay basin, the Prime Minister highlighted Ethiopia’s role as a source of freshwater for neighboring countries, including Eritrea, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, and Djibouti, stressing that Ethiopia has no intention of obstructing shared water resources.
He further called for educational and public narratives that promote brotherhood and cooperation among the peoples of Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, and Eritrea rather than hostility.
Emphasizing the regional benefits of Ethiopia’s prosperity and stability, Prime Minister Abiy likened a prosperous Ethiopia to a shade-giving sycamore tree beside a spring, offering vitality and relief to neighboring countries.
He said the central challenge was to transform Ethiopia’s abundant natural resources into tangible economic benefits while strengthening good-neighborly relations and advancing mutually beneficial development across the region.
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