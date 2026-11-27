PM Abiy Urges Eritrea to Stop Arming Ethiopia’s Adversaries, Calls for Joint Development
Addis Ababa, November 26, 2026 (ENA)— Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged the Eritrean government to stop arming and collaborating with forces hostile to Ethiopia, while renewing his call for the two countries to pursue peaceful coexistence and joint development.
Addressing the fourth regular session of the first year of the seventh House of People's Representatives, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia had made considerable efforts to help Eritrea overcome diplomatic isolation and build stronger relations with neighboring countries.
He recalled that Ethiopia provided its own aircraft to facilitate Eritrea’s engagement with regional neighbors, driven by the belief that the two countries could achieve shared progress.
Ethiopia had also offered to supply electricity to Eritrea at domestic Ethiopian rates, given its power shortages, and proposed joint development of roads and ports, PM Abiy added.
However, the Eritrean government rejected these initiatives.
“Words like development and growth do not exist in its vocabulary,” he said, describing the Eritrean government’s approach as a major obstacle to cooperation.
The Prime Minister acknowledged Eritrea’s supportive stance toward Ethiopia when the Northern Command was attacked, but said relations deteriorated after Eritrean forces entered Tigray region, where he accused them of killing young people, destroying infrastructure and looting.
He added that tensions deepened following the signing of the Pretoria Agreement.
PM Abiy outlined two key expectations from the Eritrean government: ending its support for armed groups and other forces hostile to Ethiopia, including serving as a weapons supply conduit, and engaging in cooperation for mutual development.
“Let us work together for mutual development,” he urged, noting that Ethiopia is prepared to contribute ideas, financing and labor, and seeking cooperation from the Eritrean side.
The Prime Minister said peaceful coexistence remains possible if the two countries pursue cooperation, but warned that continued support for forces hostile to Ethiopia could have serious consequences for Eritrea.
“If you can do this (pursue cooperation), living together in peace is possible,” he added.
However, the Premier underscored that “destruction will fall upon Eritrea, if Shaebia remains a force mired in incorrigible mistakes”.
No comments:
Post a Comment