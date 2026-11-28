Russian Delegation Explores Ethiopia’s Nuclear Energy Vision for Peaceful Development
Addis Ababa, November 28, 2026 (ENA) – A Russian delegation has explored Ethiopia’s growing ambitions in nuclear science and technology, including the country's vision for harnessing nuclear energy for peaceful development.
The delegation, led by Russian Chargé d’Affaires Mikhail Borovkov, visited the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission (ENEC) Museum, where members viewed exhibitions documenting Ethiopia’s progress in nuclear science and technology.
The exhibits highlighted the country's journey in developing nuclear science capabilities and its long-term aspirations to harness nuclear energy for peaceful and development-oriented purposes.
The visit provided the Russian delegation with an opportunity to gain insight into Ethiopia's nuclear energy ambitions and its efforts to advance scientific and technological capabilities as part of its broader development agenda.
Ethiopia has been pursuing the development of nuclear energy for peaceful applications, viewing nuclear science and technology as potential contributors to its long-term development ambitions, it was learned.
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