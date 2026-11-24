Sudanese Civilian Coalition, RSF-led Government Welcome Ethiopian Dialogue Bid
25 November 2026
Representatives of a pro-peace civilian coalition "Somoud" pose in Berlin on April 15, 2026
November 24, 2026 (ADDIS ABABA) – Sudan’s Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces (Somoud) and the Rapid Support Forces-led Transitional Peace Government under the Tasis alliance welcomed on Tuesday an invitation by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to host an inclusive Sudanese dialogue aimed at ending the war.
Sudan’s conflict has drawn numerous regional and international mediation initiatives, though disputes over ceasefire terms and the shape of a future political process remain major obstacles to a settlement.
In a statement, Somoud said Abiy’s announcement reflected deep historical ties between the Sudanese and Ethiopian peoples as well as Addis Ababa’s commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity and stability.
The civilian coalition praised Ethiopia’s focus on ending the fighting, calling for coordinated regional and international efforts to bolster prospects for a ceasefire and a Sudanese-owned peace process.
Somoud also noted Ethiopia’s previous mediation role in supporting Sudan’s democratic transition following the December 2018 uprising that ousted former president Omar al-Bashir.
Separately, the RSF-affiliated Transitional Peace Government welcomed Abiy’s call for all Sudanese parties to join comprehensive talks in Ethiopia.
Khaled Ahmed Danna, the administration’s information minister and spokesman, said Tasis appreciated Ethiopia’s solidarity with the Sudanese people and its commitment to the country’s unity and sovereignty.
Danna said the administration was ready to engage positively with the initiative to help create conditions to halt the war and address its root causes.
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