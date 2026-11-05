Sudanese Security Forces Summon Striking Teachers in Khartoum
5 November 2026
Teachers protest against military rule 21 October 2021, Sudanese Teachers Committee photo
November 5, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Teachers’ Committee said on Thursday that security forces summoned two of its members in Khartoum State’s Umbadda locality.Sudan travel guide
The summons coincides with an ongoing teachers’ strike in the state, which is now in its third week.
Teachers are protesting poor professional and living conditions while demanding better terms of service and union rights.
In a statement, the committee said security officers summoned teachers Al-Nayer Al-Tarifi Hamad Al-Nil and Mohammed Adam over their involvement in the strike movement.
Adam has been bedridden for over a month with a broken leg, the committee noted.
Despite his condition, authorities took him to the General Intelligence Service headquarters in Umbadda, accusing him of inciting the strike.
The union accused authorities of using security measures instead of addressing catastrophic conditions in the education sector.
It described the actions as a deliberate attempt to restrict union activities and undermine the ongoing strike.
Holding the authorities responsible for its members’ safety, the committee demanded an immediate end to security harassment.
It also called on the government to respect the right of teachers to organize and strike.
The committee urged teachers to remain united and committed to their demands, vowing to continue their strike.
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